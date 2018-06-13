Pete Davidson’s Two Ex-Girlfriends Shade His Engagement To Ariana Grande With Hilarious Instagram Posts

Social media has never been so catty!

The news of Pete Davidson’s quickie engagement to singer Ariana Grande didn’t go over too well with not one but two of his ex-girlfriends, who shaded him on Instagram when they learned the news.

Cazzie David, a writer and the daughter of Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David who recently ended her 2-year-long relationship with Davidson, took to Instagram to share her alleged response to the news that her ex-boyfriend became engaged to Grande after only a few weeks of dating.

“Came wine country a person, leaving a human bottle of wine,” David quipped, sharing a selfie of herself holding a glass of red wine. The photo was tagged as being taken at the Franschhoek Wine Valley, located in South Africa. Grande and Davidson first went public with their romance a month ago. Their union began almost immediately after they broke up with their previous partners. Upon learning they were dating, David shaded the couple’s relationship by stating on Instagram, “Been in Africa, what’d I miss??”

Page Six confirmed on June 11 that the couple became engaged after a whirlwind romance that included plenty of social media pics, lots of public declarations of love on social media and two tattoos sported by Davidson in honor of his new lady love.

Speaking of tattoos, the Saturday Night Live star also had to adjust some ink he received in honor of his long relationship with David. Cosmopolitan reported that Davidson has covered the forearm tattoo the funnyman had of David’s face. The site showed a photo of the original tattoo and added a link to a new Instagram video posted by Davidson where it shows his fresh ink.

Also finding the funny in Davidson’s quick engagement was another ex-girlfriend, Carly Aquilino, star of MTV’s Girl Code. After the news broke, Aquilino shared a screenshot on her Instagram story of a text conversation she had with a friend who told her about the SNL star’s engagement, as reported by People Magazine.

#PETESSPECIALDAY2k15 A post shared by carlyaquilino (@carlyaquilino) on Feb 22, 2015 at 4:04pm PST

feel the love A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on Jun 8, 2018 at 1:34am PDT

The shot showed the friend’s original text which read, “I know I’m the 9 billionth person to text you today about this, but… I can’t,” the friend wrote to her. Aquilino’s response? “HAHHAHAHAAH.” The comedienne captioned the post, “My day in a text message. I CAN’T.”

Grande tweeted “love u sm hi & thank u i love u bye,” a message that her fans believe is a confirmation of the news. Grande also replied, “crying,” in response to a tweet calling her “Mrs. Davidson.”