‘Little People, Big World’s’ Audrey Roloff Has Been Diagnosed With Mono

Doctors wanted to test her for strep throat and pregnancy, but Audrey had a hunch it was mono, and she was right.

Audrey Roloff of Little People, Big World, took to Instagram Tuesday to let viewers know that she’s come down with a case of mono. The news came just a week after suffering with baby Jackson until they found out he had a condition called nursemaid’s elbow. It took a while for them to figure out what was wrong with Jackson and to figure out what was wrong with Audrey.

Monday Roloff shared with followers that she had not been feeling well. For days she had been feeling exhausted and achy. She complained of a sore throat, abdominal pain, and said she had been running a fever. Audrey said that she felt like she was on her deathbed. She finally went to see a doctor at her local urgent care center. They initially wanted to test her for strep and check to see if she was pregnant. Something told Roloff it was neither of these things though and asked them to test for mono. A friend of hers had mono in college and she remembered their symptoms being much like what she was experiencing. The doctor was hesitant, but they ran a test, and it turned out her hunch was right.

The 27-year-old breastfeeding mother has the “kissing disease.” The number one thing you should do when you have mono? Rest. There’s no cure. Like many viruses you just have to let it run its course and get lots of rest until it passes. Rest? With an infant at home? Good luck with that. And the doctor told Audrey it could last four to eight weeks! Let’s hope Jeremy steps up to the plate and takes care of baby Ember until her mom is up and about again. Roloff’s other concern is that she doesn’t pass it on to Ember. Mono is very contagious and she may have already passed it to her or Jeremy. Time will tell.

The timing for Audrey’s illness isn’t great, not that there’s ever a good time to have mono. The new mother was scheduled to board a plane to Salt Lake City the day after she was diagnosed. It was for business but still something Roloff was looking forward to.

Poor Audrey has had her share of sickness the last few months. As reported by Radar Online, after Ember was born in September, the new mommy had a case of mastitis, a condition where an infection develops in breast tissue. Then there was the Roloffs’ recent medical scare with Ember’s arm. Let’s hope everyone is back in good health soon!