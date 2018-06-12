Angelina Jolie In Danger Of Losing Custody Of Kids If She Keeps Restricting Their Access To Brad Pitt

The bitter custody battle for the six children of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie continues.

According to TMZ, Jolie could lose primary custody of the couple’s children if she doesn’t make some changes. The report states that Angie will need to switch up how she lets the kids interact with Pitt as the judge finds the current setup “harmful” to the children.

For example, Jolie used to monitor all phone calls and texts between Pitt and the children, but the judge laid down strict new cell phone policy in which Pitt can call and text each child at will. In fact, the judge even ordered Jolie to give all of the children’s cell phone numbers to Brad, something he may not have had access to before.

Additionally, Radar Online shares that some changes will be made to the children’s custody schedule. With the exception of 16-year-old Maddox, who is old enough to decide how much time he wants to spend with his father, the other children will be spending more time with Pitt this summer, specifically between June 1 and August 10.

While Jolie is in the United Kingdom filming Maleficent from June 8 until June 17, Pitt will get to spend time with at least one of his younger five children for at least four hours a day under the supervision of a doctor. Maddox is not included in this part of the deal but 14-year-old Pax, 13-year-old Zahara, 12-year-old Shiloh, 9 year-old Knox, and 9-year-old Vivienne are.

From June 27 to July 1, Pitt gets more time with at least one of the younger five children, with 10 hours a day. Then, at some point between July 8 and July 14, Pitt will have custody of all of the younger children over a consecutive four-day period. On July 21, the kids will travel back to Los Angeles to be with their dad, before heading back across the pond on July 29 to join their mother.

EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie has been put on notice by the court that she could lose primary custody if she doesn’t help repair her kid's relationship with Brad Pitt. https://t.co/yIF3OIaaBM — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) June 12, 2018

If that isn’t enough to follow, there’s more. The kids will then return to Los Angeles on August 11 and another hearing will be held that week. During that hearing, a judge is expected to re-review the case before making further custody arrangements.

Angelina has reportedly gone over the new custody details with her children so that they are all aware of their schedule for this summer. Since their split back in 2016, both Jolie and Pitt have spoken publicly about their divorce. Brad sat down with GQ last year and revealed that things have been hard.

Angelina Jolie enjoys doting on children Knox, 9, and Shiloh, 11, at Legoland Windsor amid custody battle with Brad Pitt https://t.co/SiYRJ7BJts — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 27, 2018

“We’re both doing our best. I heard one lawyer say, ‘No one wins in court — it’s just a matter of who gets hurt worse.’ And it seems to be true, you spend a year just focused on building a case to prove your point and why you’re right and why they’re wrong, and it’s just an investment in vitriolic hatred. I just refuse. And fortunately my partner in this agrees. It’s just very, very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart,” Pitt confessed.

Angelina also opened up in an interview with Vanity Fair, saying that she is adjusting to her new lifestyle and being a single mother.

“I’ve been trying for nine months to be really good at just being a homemaker and picking up dog poop and cleaning dishes and reading bedtime stories. And I’m getting better at all three. But now I need to get my boots on and go hang, take a trip.”

Hopefully the new custody agreement works out for the best for the sake of the children.