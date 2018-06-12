Judith Nathan filed for divorce after learning he was allegedly involved with a married woman.

Judith Nathan, the third estranged wife of Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani is publicly calling the former NYC mayor a liar. Guiliani has denied that he was involved in an affair with a married woman, which is the reason why Nathan says she filed for divorce.

PageSix says that Rudy Giuliani was having an affair with a married woman, Maria Rosa Ryan, while he was still living with Nathan. Ryan is a hospital administrator in New Hampshire who is married to a retired Marine. Giuliani said he had dinner and a movie with Ryan after he was separated, but Nathan says he’s lying.

“My husband’s denial of the affair with the married Mrs. Ryan is as false as his claim that we were separated when he took up with her.”

She adds that they were never separated before she filed for divorce. A second PageSix article gave more background on the alleged relationship between the Trump advisor, who recently criticized Trump accuser Stormy Daniels for being immoral, and the married Ryan.

Giuliani appeared on a television segment with Ryan, touring her 25-bed hospital, and saying the work they were doing there was teaching him about cybersecurity, said the New England ABC affiliate.

“Giuliani said he hopes to take what he can learn in Woodsville and incorporate it into his cybersecurity firm.”

Rudy Giuliani’s wife says he’s a cheating liar https://t.co/CQwR1VMF5N pic.twitter.com/wnfsDcdQgj — Page Six (@PageSix) June 12, 2018

After Giuliani and Ryan filmed the segment in March, the two reportedly drove north to stay at the Mountain View Grand Resort and Spa in Whitefield, a posh, 4-star property.

Employees at the resort say that the two stayed together in a suite with a mountain view. One of the resort restaurant servers said that she saw the couple heading back to their room.

“We were all surprised because he is really getting on in years, and she was quite a bit younger than him. We were all like, ‘Hmmm.'”

The resort staff said that Giuliani was friendly and that the two watched a movie in the private screening room (The Godfather).

“He was VIP, so when he requested the movies, I made sure to have them ready for him. We all recognized him right away. We were all very impressed.”

Giuliani denies that he was having an affair with Ryan, but admits that he knows her and her husband Bob. He added that he thinks she’s “a very, very fine woman.”

Giuliani says that there is no proof that he slept with Maria Rosa Ryan.

“I never spent the night with her. There’s no proof. There can’t be because we never did anything.”