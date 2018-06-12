Khloe Kardashian Shares Weight Loss Details, Reveals Her Diet & Workout Secrets To Lose The Baby Weight

Khloe & her trainer are revealing tips to get back in shape after baby.

Khloe Kardashian is revealing her diet and fitness tips and tricks as she works off her baby weight following the birth of her daughter, True Thompson, in April. Entertainment Tonight reports that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star revealed her secrets on her app on June 11, where she opened up about her fitness routine.

The site reported that the new mom confirmed that she’s now back in the gym with her trainer, Joe Bouraima, admitting that she’s found it “great” to be able to work out again after giving birth.

“I’m so motivated to get my body back and I’m feeling stronger every day—and getting closer to my goal,” Kardashian continued but admitted that although she’s doing well and losing weight, she still “has a lot of work ahead” of her in the gym.

Khloe’s trainer Joe then shared some tips and tricks via her app, revealing that Kardashian will be getting into some “serious work” on her abs to flatten her stomach when she returns to Los Angeles from Cleveland, where she lives with her boyfriend – and True’s dad – basketball player Tristan Thompson.

Kardashian’s trainer shared details about her particular choice of workout routine, revealing exactly what Khloe is doing to drop the pounds and shed her baby weight.

“Monday is cardio day, the one that Khloe did not love at the beginning (but she kind of appreciates it now). She calls it Black Monday, LOL,” the trainer joked of the reality star. He then revealed that he and Khloe tend to change things up in the gym for the other six days of the week.

From Tuesday until Sunday, Kardashian does a full body workout combined with some cardio work, which can include the intense HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training).

As reported by People, Khloe previously used her social media app to share her diet.

Earlier this month, she shared that her weight loss techniques involved her being on a low-carb diet, which she admitted was actually pretty easy to follow as she attempts to get her pre-baby body back and also helps her to go even harder at the gym with her workouts.

“It has lots of protein, so I’m able to go all out at the gym,” Kardashian told fans on her app, “but the best part is that I’m never hungry because I’m always eating!”

The new mom then went on to share some of her meal plans, as well as revealing that she likes to snack on fruit, nuts, and vegetables as she advised that one of her biggest weight loss tips is actually to not get hungry.

The KUWTK star then shared that she’s still not quite as strong physically as she was before True’s birth.

Mommy’s Little Love A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 26, 2018 at 2:13pm PDT

“Mentally, I’m strong but physically, it’s just not the same,” Kardashian said. “But every day, I’m one step closer, baby!”

As Inqusitr previously reported, Khloe was called out by fans while she was pregnant with her daughter by some social media users who accused her of partaking in workouts that were too intense while she was expecting.

Kardashian then clapped back on social media, confirming that she’d already consulted with her doctor regarding her workouts.

“My doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended,” she hit back on Twitter, before threatening, “Don’t make me stop sharing s***.”