Christina Milian Shows Some Skin In Bikini Top With Flannel Shirt At Hollywood Outing

The singer and actress works hard to maintain her tight physique.

Christina Milian has apparently been working hard to maintain her bikini body, and she had it on display at a Hollywood event this week.

The 36-year-old singer and actress rocked a bikini top with a flannel shirt at the boohooMAN Presents Illuminate Festival in Los Angeles on Monday. As the Daily Mail noted, Christina earned plenty of attention for her toned body, which was on display in the casual dress. Pictures of her attire made the rounds on social media and attracted attention from outlets across the globe.

The good looks don’t come easy for Christina Milian. She recently opened up about the extensive diet and fitness regimen she follows in order to keep so fantastically fit, and the results show. Christina was able to recently lose a good amount of weight by sticking to a routine that includes cardio exercise, weight training, and a very careful diet.

“I love outdoor workouts,” Christina told Essence. “In L.A., I’ll hike up the Canyons at a steady pace; something that gets my heart rate going. I also like to do a combination of cardio and strength training. I’ve never really been crazy about bootcamps and CrossFit; those are too rough for me.”

Christina noted that it has grown more difficult to keep in shape as she ages, but has found success that is thanks largely to the power of portion control when eating.

“Salmon and a big salad [is a favorite meal],” she said. “I really love avocados too. And I try not to overeat. If I hear my body tell me I’m full, I follow my gut, literally, and say ‘Hey I’m full’ and ‘There will be another meal.’ I think sometimes we eat with our eyes and our minds, thinking this is the last meal I’m ever going to have.”

The approach has been a success, and Christina has not been afraid to show off the fruits of her labor. She has shared a number of pictures flaunting her physique, including some shots of herself walking in Los Angeles in a similar (though just slightly different) bikini top and flannel outfit.

When u ask her if she can bake.. ????‍♀️ ???? pic.twitter.com/3DuEQQmBpV — Christina Milian (@ChristinaMilian) June 7, 2018

Christina has gotten just as much attention lately for her love life, including her much-publicized split from rapper The Dream. But Christina told Life & Style that she would consider getting married again.

“I definitely want to have more kids,” she said. “And I would love to get married again, too, especially to somebody that I love and that’s open and wants to do it. Sure, they can spring the ring on me anytime!”

More pictures of Christina Milian rocking a bikini top and flannel blouse can be seen here at Daily Mail.