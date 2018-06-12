Ariana Grande Seemingly Confirms Pete Davidson Engagement To Fans Via Twitter

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson shocked fans this week when it was revealed that the couple were engaged after only a few weeks of dating. However, the pair had not officially spoken out on any wedding news, until now.

According to a June 12 report by Hollywood Life, Ariana Grande took to her Twitter account recently to interact with her beloved fans after the engagement news dropped. One fan told the singer that she hopes Pete Davidson knows what he’s getting himself into when it comes to tying the knot with Grande. “I hope he knows he is marrying us as well,” the fan wrote, and Ariana replied that Pete has already “been briefed” on the situation.

Another fan revealed that she would always love Ariana more, and then called her “Mrs. Davidson.” Grande also tweeted a reply back to her and simply said, “crying.”

The Twitter reply marks the first time that Ariana Grande has acknowledged the engagement news with Pete Davidson, whom she began dating at the end of May. Before dating Pete, Ariana previously dated Mac Miller for two years and Pete Davidson ended his relationship with longtime girlfriend, Cazzie David only days before hooking up with Grande.

Although many fans can’t believe how fast Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, sources tell Us Weekly Magazine that the couple is in no rush to walk down the aisle and that they are looking forward to their future relationship, which includes a long engagement.

“They are a perfect fit. They are not rushing to get married. Their friends are really excited and supportive. They are both constantly making each other laugh. Their moms have met. They’ve been very public with their relationship on social media, and they are very in love.” Another source adds, “They are looking forward to a very long engagement together.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ariana Grande’s engagement may have already made its debut. It seems that the singer has been sporting a huge diamond sparkler on her left ring finger for at least a week. The ring was spotted on Grande’s hand at Wango Tango when she stopped to pose for a selfie with Ryan McKenna, the boy who gained internet fame when he took a selfie with Justin Timberlake during his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance back in February.

Just a few days later, Ariana Grande showed off the ring again when she and Pete Davidson were spotted at Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s album listening party. Now, fans are just waiting for the couple to officially confirm the engagement news.