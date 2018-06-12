‘Real Housewives of Orange County’: Emily Moore Simpson Has A ‘Complicated History’ With Tamra Judge

Emily Moore Simpson is joining Tamra Judge on 'The Real Housewives of Orange County.'

Emily Moore Simpson was added to the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County earlier this year as a one-time friend of Tamra Judge.

On June 11, E! News shared a report regarding Moore Simpson and the show’s other addition, Gina Kirschenheiter, and revealed that one of the two women had a “complicated history” with Judge. In the same report, it was revealed that while Moore Simpson and Judge were once friends, they had a falling out after Judge noticed her befriending several of her ex-friends.

According to Moore Simpson’s show bio, her party planning company threw a baby shower for Judge’s granddaughter Ava years ago before experiencing drama due to Moore Simpson’s friendship with Judge’s “former besties.”

“Now focusing on mending the toxic relationships in her life, Emily hopes that she can find true friendships with the ladies,” the bio read.

While there was no mention of the “former besties” of Judge who were befriended by Moore Simpson, her Instagram includes tons of photos of former Real Housewives of Orange County stars Lizzie Rovsek and Gretchen Rossi, including the image seen below of the group with a couple of other women in 2017.

As fans well know, Judge and Rossi have had an extremely volatile feud in recent years.

On Monday, after tons of anticipation, Bravo TV gave fans their first look at The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 — and the show’s new additions.

Although Emily Moore Simpson may have been on the outs with Tamra Judge before filming even began, her fellow newbie Gina Kirschenheiter appears to have a good relationship with her new co-star and has been featured in a number of photos with Judge in recent months.

While Judge will certainly be faced with some drama in the coming months as the 13th season of the show begins airing, her main focus will be on her husband, Eddie Judge, who continues to be faced with a health crisis to a lingering heart issue. As fans saw in the trailer for The Real Housewives of Orange County, Judge was seen breaking down as her husband of just under five years prepared to undergo one of his many surgeries as her mother assured him he would be okay.

To see more of Emily Moore Simpson, Tamra Judge, and their co-stars, don’t miss the upcoming premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 on July 16 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.