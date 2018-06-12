‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Daddy Chris Lopez Files For Emergency Custody Of Son Lux

Teen Mom 2 viewers watched as Kailyn Lowry was stunned to learn that the father of her youngest son, Chris Lopez, had filed for emergency custody of the little boy. Chris was allegedly ready to fight for his son, Lux, after not seeing him for weeks on end.

According to a June 12 report by Radar Online, Teen Mom 2 fans watched has Chris Lopez filed the emergency custody papers during the most recent episode of the show. Kailyn Lowry opened up bout Chris’ filing, revealing that her baby daddy hadn’t even contacted her to try to see their son in over two months.

“I haven’t talked to him in two months and he hasn’t asked to see his son,” Kailyn said. “Chris said him not having contact with the baby is detrimental to the baby and will cause harm by him not knowing his father. Mind you, he didn’t sign the birth certificate, he didn’t want me to file for custody or child support, but then he turned around and filed for custody.”

Kailyn Lowry went on to say that she believes “every child needs their father” and that she doesn’t believe she has the right to take little Lux away from Chris. However, at the same time she’s been raising the little boy on her own and she is the person who knows what is best for her son.

Teen Mom 2 viewers then watched Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez go to court, where Lopez was awarded supervised visits for a four week period. The person who would be supervising Chris and Lux’s time together would be Lopez’s aunt, which Lowry didn’t agree with.

“Why can’t the person who supervises the visits be a neutral party?” she said. “I don’t trust his family to be there. I got what I wanted for Lux, but I’m upset still. There is no winning. Lux still loses because he won’t have both of his parents.”

As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez have had a lot of ups and downs since welcoming their son last summer. The little boy has obviously been a source of joy for Kail, but her rocky relationship with Lopez has been a big hurdle for her to jump.

