‘Bachelorette’ No-More Rachel Lindsay Posts Throwback Bikini Photo

ABC's former leading lady is living the good life after back-to-back vacations with fiancé Bryan Abasolo.

Rachel Lindsay may not be The Bachelorette anymore, but she still knows her way around a dream date. The former ABC reality star, who became engaged to Dr. Bryan Abasolo at the end of her season of the rose-filled reality show last year, posted a throwback photo of her recent romantic getaway with her fiancé. Rachel took to Instagram to post a throwback snap of the couple on the beach at the El Dorado Royale Resort and Spa. The Bachelorette lovebirds vacationed at the Mexican resort in May, but Rachel is clearly still feeling the “vacation vibes” as she reminisces about the getaway.

In the photo, Rachel rocks a light pink bikini as she flaunts her perfectly toned body. The former Bachelorette star’s fit fiancé has his arm around her as they smile while standing along the water.

“Sunday kind of love,” Rachel Lindsay captioned the too-cute snap.

According to the celebrity website Just Jared, the sizzling hot Bachelorette couple celebrated their one-year anniversary with the trip to Mexico last month.

“México… you were what we needed, what we wanted, what we loved, and what we will miss,” Lindsay posted to Instagram of the couple’s romantic trip.

You can see Rachel Lindsay’s not-so-throwback Instagram pic below.

Of course, as Rachel Lindsay was posting her throwback photo, she was coming off of another dream vacation with Bryan Abasolo. The well-traveled lovebirds recently returned from a trip to Europe where they visited such cites as Malaga Spain, and Lisbon, Portugal.

Rachel also posted several photos from the couple’s European vacation before telling her followers her favorite moment from the trip was riding bikes with Abasolo on the streets of Spain. It’s clear that The Bachelorette star likes to stay active, even when she’s visiting what some consider to be the most relaxing cities in the world.

Rachel Lindsay’s secret to a great bikini body is really no secret. When her Bachelorette season was airing on ABC last year, Rachel Lindsay shared her entire workout routine with her fans. The Bachelorette beauty, who works out with trainer David Robinson, posted a video Instagram that showed her doing an intense workout that included lunges, crunches, squats, push-ups, bicep curls, tire jumps, punches with weights, and more. Rachel has been friends with her trainer since middle school.

As for the other important man in her life, Rachel Lindsay has not yet announced her wedding date with Bryan Abasolo. Still, based on her latest bikini pic, it’s clear the Dallas attorney won’t have to go on a diet ahead of her big day.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.