Prince Harry’s New Role As Wife Meghan Markle’s ‘Secret Stylist’ Explains Her Bold Fashion Choices

The Duchess of Sussex came under fire for a bare-shoulder look she wore for a recent royal engagement.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has reportedly taken on a new role in the royal organization that explains the bold fashion choices of his new wife Meghan Markle. Prince Harry has allegedly helped his spouse pick out the clothing for her first official royal engagements.

The Daily Mail reported that Prince Harry is Markle’s “secret stylist,” personally helping her choose outfits for her public engagements. The publication reported that since their marriage, high-end designers have visited the couple at their Kensington Palace cottage to show off their creations to the fashion-forward new royal.

The website also reported that according to sources in the fashion industry, Prince Harry has been giving Markle tips for her new fit-for-a-duchess wardrobe.

“Meghan is always asking Harry’s opinion. She really wants his views,” said a source. “He gives his views on what he thinks looks best, rather than helping her follow Royal protocol on hemlines or anything like that. The joke is that Harry is Meghan’s surprise stylist.”

The Mail also reported that designer and daughter of Beatles legend Paul McCartney, Stella McCartney, has been called upon to design several dresses for the former Suits star after the elegant gown she wore by the designer for her evening wedding reception proved to be a smash hit.

“The special projects team at Stella McCartney are working on a few more outfits for Meghan, and Harry always comes to design meetings and fittings to give his opinions on the looks.”

Markle came under fire when the blush pink Carolina Herrera outfit she wore for the Queen’s official birthday event, Trooping the Color, broke royal protocol. The Sun reported that “fashion tradition usually dictates that royal women do not wear off-shoulder or other more revealing styles.”

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

As the royal family’s website reveals, the impressive yearly event involves “Over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians [coming] together each June in a great display of military precision, horsemanship, and fanfare to mark The Queen’s official birthday.”

Markle also leans on pal Victoria Beckham for fashion tips as well. Victoria and husband David Beckham are longtime friends of the royal family. They attended the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding in May.

“They get along well and have been in touch recently,” a source close to the designer told Vanity Fair earlier this year. “Meghan really likes Victoria’s style and was keen to pick her brains about pulling together a working wardrobe. She loves Victoria’s elegant but smart dresses, so expect her to wear one very soon.”