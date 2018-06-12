Hilaria Baldwin Hangs Poolside In A Black Bikini With Newborn Son Romeo

How does she do it?

Time and time again, Hilaria Baldwin has given birth to a child and days later, her body basically bounces back to its normal size. As the Inquisitr reported two weeks ago, Hilaria posted a sexy photo to her Instagram account just 12 days after giving birth to her fourth child with husband Alec Baldwin. In the photo, the yoga instructor can be seen flaunting her sizzling bikini body and stunning post-baby weight loss in lacy bra and pair of black underwear.

Yesterday, she wowed fans once again by sharing a photo of herself and newborn son, Romeo. In the snapshot, the 34-year-old can be seen laying on white and yellow striped towel by the pool. The mother of four looks absolutely stunning in a black bikini that showcases her toned legs and amazing post-baby body.

In the sweet snapshot, Baldwin can be seen holding up son Romeo to her face as she smiles and looks the baby in the eye. In true baby fashion, Romeo looks pretty still and he can be seen in a cozy white onesie. It comes as no surprise that Hilaria’s post has already gained a ton of attention with over 18,000 likes and 330-plus comments. Many fans commented on what an amazing mother that Hilaria appears to be while countless other fans gushed over her trim figure.

“Omg he’s so cute and so are you!”

“You are such a strong, beautiful and inspiring woman with beautiful kids. Keep going,” another follower wrote.

In the caption of the post, Hilaria opens up about a past eating disorder and how she turned to yoga to help get her back on track and heal her mind and body. As many of her fans read the candid caption, they couldn’t help but applaud Hilaria for using her platform to send a message.

“Thank you for sharing Hilaria, I have struggled for years with binge eating – still trying to beat it – with so much push on diets it can get overwhelming – so thank you for the honest and caring posts! They really help!”

Baby Romeo ???? A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Jun 12, 2018 at 5:17am PDT

Baldwin has also been sharing the love for her husband, actor Alec Baldwin, a lot in recent weeks. A photo from earlier this morning shows the 60-year-old snuggled up in bed with baby Romeo. The pair appears to be perfectly comfy while Alec is nestled in green sheets and no shirt and baby Romeo wears a grey onesie. One thing’s for sure — the father/ son duo look too cute for words.

To follow Hilaria’s yoga moves and growing family, check out her Instagram page.