Carrie Underwood Gets Her Workout On Wearing Pink Calia Leggings

Carrie Underwood is looking good and feeling good in recent weeks.

As she has begun to re-emerge into the public eye following her nasty spill on her stairs in Nashville last fall, the “Cry Pretty” singer has been posting almost daily on her Instagram account to keep fans aware of her activities. In a post from two hours ago, the singer shared a photo of herself hitting the gym in clothes from her workout line, CALIA by Carrie.

In the snapshot, the mother of one can be seen standing in front of a mirror as she snaps a selfie. Underwood is all smiles as she strikes a pose, wearing her hair slicked back with a pair of headphones in her ears. Carrie kept her outfit simple yet chic with a see-through white workout tank top and a pair of pink workout leggings, which Carrie says are from her workout collection.

After just two hours of being posted, Underwood’s recent snapshot has already gained a ton of attention among her 7.4 million Instagram followers with over 8,300 likes as well as 800-plus comments. Many fans were quick to comment on how beautiful the songstress looks in her latest post while countless others let the singer know that they would be purchasing the leggings from Carrie’s collection.

❤️ these leggings!! @caliabycarrie A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jun 11, 2018 at 12:40pm PDT

“Looking good Carrie, I think you would look good in a potato sack! Thank you for all your beautiful songs, I have been watching you since you won American Idol! God Speed sweetheart!”

“I’m at the gym right now wearing one of the leggings! i’m absolutely in love and i work out in only these now. they’re wonderful,” another fan gushed.

Fans of Underwood were also treated to a special singing performance by none other than Carrie Underwood’s husband, Mike Fisher. As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, Carrie posted a hilarious video of her husband Mike singing her hit song, “Cry Pretty,” when it came on the radio as they were driving. Mike really got into the vocals, singing a little bit off key and causing Carrie to ask if he was interested in starting a career as a singer now.

“I’ve heard that many times,” he told her.

As he continued to sing, he caused both Carrie and their son Isaiah to laugh. Now that Fisher has officially retired from the NHL, he appears to be spending a lot of quality time with his son and his wife and the three seem like they’re such a happy little family.

If you’d like to purchase workout gear from Carrie’s collection, you can hit up the CALIA website here.