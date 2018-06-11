Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Spotted Together At Pal’s Party

Looks as if Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson are weathering the storm. The couple, who have been the subject of countless media reports in regards to their relationship within the past few months appear to moving forward with their relationship despite the “stormy weather.”

On Saturday, June 9, the couple were spotted together, as they trekked, in the rain to a friend’s birthday party together in Cleveland, Ohio. As reported by the Daily Mail,the 33-year-old reality tv star appeared to be in high spirits as she quickly attempted to make her way to the party and avoid the gloomy wet weather. With Thompson by her side, the couple made their way to the party being careful not to draw too much attention to themselves in the process.

Both Khloe and Tristan were ushered into the party under a massive black umbrella.

Despite being shielded from paparazzi, photogs were still able to get a good shot of Khloe, who wore a long black duster and thigh-high black leather boots. Khloe kept her long blonde hair from getting wet with a wide-brimmed fedora which featured thick, khaki-colored bands around the top. Khloe also carried a small light pink purse in her hand, accessorizing it with a large diamond ring on her finger to match. Tristan was closely behind the pair and opted to dress comfortably, with a navy blue-and-grey sweater with matching track pants. Tristan also did his best to shield himself from the rain, wearing a blue cap.

Once the pair were inside, Khloe made sure to show off an impeccable cake with the words, ‘Happy birthday Savas’ written above a photo of a muscular man.

After news broke of multiple cheating allegations done by the 27-year-old basketball player during the final stages of Khloe’s pregnancy, the couple has been spotted together on numerous occasions together serving a very united front for the cameras.

The couple who began dating a little more than over a year ago, welcomed their daughter True just days after news of the cheating scandal broke. Tristan made headlines back in April for allegedly fooling around with women while at a nightclub in New York City. Tristan’s bad behavior was caught on camera and leaked to the public, just days before Khloe went into labor.

Since the news broke, multiple women have come forth claiming to have been with Tristan, and in spite of the drama, the couple have been spotted around town together on numerous occasions.

As it was previously reported by Inquisitr, Khloe was last spotted cheering for Tristan during the NBA finals where Tristan and the Cleveland Cavaliers faced off against the Golden State Warriors. On Friday, June 8, the finals came to an abrupt end when the Golden State Warriors took home the win after winning four games. Tristan’s appearance on Saturday with Khloe was his first public appearance since losing the finals.

Despite rumors continuing to swirl around the couple about their relationship, the pair continues to remain mum on their relationship status and are handling the matter privately.