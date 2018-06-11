‘The Good Cop’ Teaser Revealed, Tony Danza And Josh Groban Team Up For Netflix Dramedy

Will Netflix members tune in to the new show titled 'The Good Cop' that features Tony Danza and Josh Groban?

Tony Danza and Josh Groban are teaming up for a new series on Netflix and the streaming service has just released a trailer and premiere date for the show. The Good Cop will become available in September and people will definitely be buzzing about this one.

The Fan Carpet shares that The Good Cop will launch on Netflix on September 21. This dramedy stars Tony Danza as Tony Sr. and Josh Groban plays Tony Jr. This debut season will be 10 episodes long and has Monk creator Andy Breckman serving as executive producer and showrunner.

Danza’s character is a former New York Police Department officer who was known for breaking the rules and ultimately left the force disgraced. Groban plays his son, an honest NYPD detective who wants to do things by the book. Josh’s character is described by Netflix as being obsessively honest, overly-cautious, and earnest, while Tony Sr. is street-wise and blunt, anxious to share advice with his son as they become “unofficial partners.”

The Good Cop also has Howard Klein and Randy Zisk on-board as executive producers, and they’ve previously been tied to shows like The Mindy Project, The Office, Monk, and Bones. Danza will serve as a producer in addition to his acting duties and Netflix teases that the series is a change from the typical cop show.

“The Good Cop is a funny, charming procedural series that we think our members will love.”

Tony Danza is known by his fans for roles like Tony Micelli on Who’s the Boss and Tony Banta on Taxi, and he’s most recently spent time on Broadway. Josh Groban has been known primarily for his music career, but he’s popped up in bit roles on various shows for quite a few years now. Will Danza and Groban win fans over as a father and son pair?

Breckman thinks that Netflix members will embrace this show and he says that it’s not a dark and provocative series that addresses the most current, controversial issues like many police-oriented series are. He says that he loves those shows and watches them, but what he wanted to do for Netflix was something quite different.

“But the show I want to produce is playful, family-friendly, and a celebration of old-fashioned puzzle-solving.”

Netflix has definitely made a name for itself now in original programming, having previously created hits like 13 Reasons Why, Fuller House, Stranger Things, Orange Is the New Black, and House of Cards. Will Tony Danza and Josh Groban’s dramedy The Good Cop be the next series to join Netflix’s long line of original hits? People can start counting down to its September premiere now and stay tuned for additional tidbits about the new show.