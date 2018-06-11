‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant Hurt In Stunning Injury As Suitors Battle It Out In ‘Becca Bowl’

How will Bachelor Nation take this latest twist in the competition?

A contestant on ABC’s The Bachelorette will suffer a stunning injury after the men attempt to get more time with Becca Kufrin by participating in “The Becca Bowl.” Good Morning America shared a sneak peek of the episode, where it was revealed that 10 suitors will participate in the show’s latest competition. The Becca Bowl is a football game where the winner will win the opportunity for more time with Bachelorette Becca Kufrin.

It was all fun and games until one of the contestants sustained an injury. “We have an injury on the field,” host Chris Harrison says as medics arrive. “Let’s hope not,” responds Harrison’s fellow announcer, former NFL player Keyshawn Johnson. “You never want to see a guy get injured.”

This dramatic twist comes on the heels of the June 4 episode where Kufrin sent home three men after an emotionally-tumultuous week in the house after she learned that one of her friends from her days on The Bachelor dated one of The Bachelorette‘s current contestants.

“I’m really questioning everything,” said Kufrin, as reported by ABC News. “At this point, I feel like I should have so much hope in so many people and the fact that I don’t. I’m fearful of not finding somebody at the end of this and going through all of this again and not having it work out.”

On the current episode of The Bachelorette, the “awkward” connection between contestant Colton Underwood and former Bachelor contestant Tia Booth continues to be revealed. “We started talking before my season started airing,” said Booth of the couple’s friendship. “Colton was in the casting process for The Bachelorette, and he followed me on Instagram,” she said to People Magazine.

Continued Booth, “I DM’d him first and within a few days, he told me he had applied to be on The Bachelorette. But he hadn’t gotten the final call so we thought, we get along well, we might as well just keep talking and doing whatever this is. The whole time I kept thinking, ‘What are the odds that he would get on the show?’ ”

“I dated Tia,” Colton awkwardly revealed to viewers. “This is a little more than I expected.”

After going on two group dates and one one-on-one date during the season’s first round of dates, Becca cut three bachelors at her last Rose Ceremony: Alex Templeman, a 31-year-old construction manager from Atlanta, GA; Rickey Jasper, a 27-year-old IT consultant from San Diego, CA; and Trent Jespersen, a 28-year-old realtor from Naples, FL.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays on ABC.