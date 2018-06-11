‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Mid-Season Finale: Naomi Changes Her Name Yet Again

Is her real name Laura, Naomi, or June?

Naomi has always been a mysterious character since she was first introduced in Season 4 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Madison (Kim Dickens) first came across the secretive woman while out on a supply run. However, it didn’t take long after that for it to be revealed that Naomi also went by the name of “Laura” to John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt). Now, as the mid-season finale of Fear aired, Naomi finally revealed her true name.

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains information about Episode 8, titled “No One’s Gone,” of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 4. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

In Episode 1 of the Season 4 premiere of Fear the Walking Dead, John Dorie mentioned that he had met and fallen in love with a woman called Laura. Later in Season 4, Madison Clark and her daughter, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), came across — and took in — a woman called Naomi (Jenna Elfman). At first, these two women seemed separate and, as per this previous Inquisitr article, some fans were wondering if Laura was the same one who was one of the Saviors in AMC’s companion zombie series, The Walking Dead. Linking Laura and Naomi seemed far from anyone’s minds.

However, it was later revealed at the end of Episode 4 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 that Naomi and Laura were one and the same character. Alicia revealed to John that Naomi had died at the Dell Diamond and that seemed to be the end of that love story.

Well, that was until Episode 5 of Fear when the backstory to how John and Laura first met. In this episode, viewers discovered that John had given Naomi the name of “Laura” after she wouldn’t reveal her own name.

Richard Foreman, Jr / AMC

Then, in the tail end of Episode 6, it was revealed that Naomi had survived the Dell Diamond attack and was now with the Vultures. When Alicia tried to shoot Naomi as a result of this reveal, she ended up shooting John Dorie instead and fans were terrified John wouldn’t survive.

However, the mid-season finale saw John Dorie survive after Naomi managed to retrieve vital medical supplies from inside the fallen Dell Diamond. As John recovered, he asked Naomi what her real name was and she gave up another secret: Her name wasn’t Naomi or Laura, it was, in fact, June.

Viewers will now just have to tune into further episodes of Fear the Walking Dead to find out more about June as the groups have joined together finally and become the one pack. however, as Comic Book points out, considering June has a medical background, it is likely her character will be important moving forward in Fear the Walking Dead.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fear the Walking Dead will return to AMC with the second half of Season 4 on August 12.