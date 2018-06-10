Josiah Duggar And Lauren Caldwell’s Wedding Shower Took Place The Same Day Joseph Duggar’s Son Was Born

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson had to plan their wedding shower around the due date of Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s baby boy, but it looks like they didn’t manage to avoid partying while Kendra was in labor.

With so many members of the Duggar family getting engaged and married, having kids, and celebrating birthdays, some of these big life events are bound to overlap. According to the Duggar Family News: Life Is Not All Pickles and Hairspray Facebook page, this is exactly what happened on Friday, June 8. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this is the day that Joseph Duggar, 23, and Kendra Caldwell, 19, welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Garrett David Duggar. It’s also the day that Josiah Duggar, 21, and Lauren Swanson, 19, celebrated their upcoming nuptials at their wedding shower.

A Duggar family friend who attended the shower leaked a few photos that were taken at the event, which was held at the Duggar home in Tontitown, Arkansas. In one of the images, Josiah and Lauren are getting a little practice cutting their wedding cake by slicing into a two-tier confection covered with white frosting. Other photos depict some of the decorations that were put up for the co-ed wedding shower. They included dried roses hanging from a rope on the ceiling and table centerpieces consisting of white candles, framed photos, and white flowers.

Enjoying a late evening picnic. #summernights A post shared by Josiah Duggar (@siduggar) on May 31, 2018 at 5:42pm PDT

In one image, a homemade banner decorated with flowers is visible in the background. It reads, “Soon to be Mr. & Mrs. Duggar.” But the question is, how soon? According to Pickles and Hairspray, a Duggar family insider has claimed that Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson will tie the knot on Saturday, June 30. Since the banner in the photo notes that Josiah and Lauren are to be wed “soon,” this date seems more plausible than the one on the couple’s wedding registry. According to CafeMom, it lists the date as December 31. As reported by In Touch Weekly, some Duggar fans have also discovered possible evidence that Josiah had his bachelor party at the end of May. This was in the form of social media photos of Josiah, his male in-laws, and family friends hanging out together.

There’s no word on whether the birth of Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s baby boy interfered with Josiah Duggar’s other pre-wedding party, but a male who resembles Joseph can be seen in the background of one of the wedding shower photos. If he was there, it’s unlikely that Kendra was at the hospital at that time. However, according to TLC, she gave birth at 1:36 p.m., so there’s a good chance that she went into labor during the event.

Baby Garrett was born a week early, which explains why his arrival coincided with the pre-planned wedding shower.

“Joe crashed Joy’s wedding by asking Kendra to marry him at Joy’s wedding reception and now crashed Josiah’s wedding shower by having a baby the same day,” Pickles and Hairspray wrote of Joseph’s tendency to steal the spotlight from his family members. “He’s one sneaky dude.”