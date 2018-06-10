David Beckham And Victoria Beckham Didn’t Sit Together At Men’s Fashion Week, Fueling Divorce Rumors

David Beckham has previously had to deny the rumors of divorce from his longtime wife.

They’ve been plagued by divorce rumors that they’ve had to fiercely deny, but David Beckham and his allegedly estranged wife, Victoria, have done the gossip blogs no favors by not sitting together during their appearance at Men’s Fashion Week.

According to The Daily Mail, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham arrived at Men’s Fashion Week together, but once they got inside, Vogue Magazine editor Edward Enninful sat between them as they enjoyed exhibitions from the Kent & Curwen brand, which David has a part-ownership stake in alongside business partner and mogul Simon Fuller.

Prior to this, Victoria was spotted walking alone in London while her husband was away in Miami on a business trip. He’d resurfaced in the Florida city after a fan snapped a photo of the two of them together.

Victoria seemed to be proud of her husband’s exhibition, sharing photos of the event on her Instagram page and saying how “proud” she was of the former soccer star.

#momentcaptured ❤ ???? @katrinaisrael A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jun 10, 2018 at 8:02am PDT

While the couple seemed to present a united front inside the venue — with Victoria reaching across the table and past Enninful to touch David’s hand — that hasn’t stopped the divorce rumors from circulating even more wildly than ever before.

That, then, prompted David Beckham to shut down the rumors of divorce through a proxy — namely, through his former soccer spokesman, Simon Oliveira, who dubbed the divorce claims as “embarrassing and laughable.”

Victoria Beckham’s reps were just as adamant in their denials, calling the divorce claims “absolute nonsense.”

A joint spokesman for the couple went so far as to refuse to issue a statement about the divorce, calling the rumors “Chinese whispers” that were unworthy of being dignified with a statement.

This isn’t the first time that the couple has been hit with rumors of a divorce, but it is the first time that the couple has been so adamant about denying it. In fact, Victoria was recently seen jokingly asking David Beckham, “are you divorcing me?”

Part of the reason that these divorce rumors are so loud this time around, according to the couple, is because of the presence of social media. The couple says that social sites such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram have helped to propagate untrue divorce rumors, but for the most part, they seem unfazed by the claims.

David Beckham and his wife, former Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham (nee Adams), have been married for nearly 20 years and have four children together.