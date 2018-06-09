Meghan Markle Dons Bouncy Blowout Curls And Bare Shoulders During Her Trooping The Colour Debut

Meghan Markle decided to leave her signature bun hairstyle at home today!

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, decided to change things up from her signature bun hairstyle and don bouncy blowout curls during her Trooping the Colour debut earlier today! As Inquisitr previously reported, this annual parade celebrating the birthday of Queen Elizabeth is one of the last major hurdles for Meghan after becoming a member of Britain’s royal family.

As People Magazine reminds us, this bouncy blowout with curls is a hairstyle Kate Middleton has donned with perfection over the past few years. By comparison to Meghan’s blowout, Kate usually dons styled curls with a lot of volume.

While this is the first time Markle has debuted blowout curls, this isn’t the first time she’s opted to take her gorgeous brown locks out of that messy bun.

During her engagement photos back in November, Meghan donned her hair in a sleek and straightened style. She also flaunted her gorgeous brunette hair in styled loose waves during a visit to Birmingham, England back in March.

People Magazine notes it wasn’t just the gorgeous bouncy blowout curls that had all eyes on Meghan’s new hairstyle – it was her perfect bare shoulders she opted to show off during the annual parade ceremony.

According to Meghan’s wedding hair dresser Serge Normant, there is a method to that signature messy bun Markle frequently wears!

“It’s a messy bun, we call it. Messy in a controlled way — making sure it doesn’t become a whole mess after a few hours! Her style is so easy and not contrived. wasn’t about reinvention. She has a beautiful head of hair and is gorgeous, so it was just easy.”

According to People Magazine, Meghan’s decision to wear a bare-shouldered Carolina Herrera dress during the parade is a break from style protocol as royal women traditionally opt for wearing longer sleeves during the ceremony. So, it wasn’t too surprising for Meghan to have so many eyes on those gorgeous bare shoulders during the ceremony.

Wow, Meghan Markle looks incredible at her first #TroopingtheColour. pic.twitter.com/1EgEJMF3n9 — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) June 9, 2018

While Meghan’s choice in attire differed slightly from the rest of the Britain Royal family, there was no denying she looked great during her debut on the famed Buckingham Palace balcony with her new in-laws.

Popsugar U.K. reports Meghan’s hair appeared to be a few inches shorter during the Trooping the Colour parade. While the shortness in length could be the result of tight curls, it is also possible Markle had a few inches trimmed off after the wedding!

Regardless of if the Duchess of Sussex was sporting a post-wedding trim or just had her gorgeous brunette hair styled in extra tight curls that shaved off a few inches – she appeared to be taking to her new life as part of the royal family quite well.