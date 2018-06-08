WWE News: Big Show Reveals The Next Breakout Star In WWE

Big Sh9ow has an interesting idea as to the next breakout star in WWE, and he may have a point.

For more than two decades, Big Show has been one of the largest and most influential superstars in all of professional wrestling and understandably so. When it comes to him expressing his opinion about something, people are going to listen because he knows what he is talking about. Most recently, Big Show made his feelings known about different talents in WWE and he even revealed his choice for the next breakout star in the company.

Despite reports circulating for the last year that Big Show was going to retire from the wrestling ring, he hasn’t actually put the boots up yet. He’s been dealing with some injuries as of late, but he’s in tremendous shape and will likely be back in the ring for WWE before too long.

During his time on the sideline, Big Show was a guest on the Steve Austin Podcast where he had an interesting discussion about a number of topics. He spoke of today’s storylines with Brock Lesnar and how Charlotte Flair has been “laying it down” every single time she’s in the ring and that he’s blown away by her talent.

As reported by Wrestling Inc., Austin asked Big Show who he believes is the next breakout star of WWE and his choice may surprise a lot of people. It appears he also wants to “Walk With Elias.”

WWE

Yes, it is “The Drifter” that Big Show holds in high regard and he feels that there are big things to come for Elias in WWE.

“I think Elias has a lot of good things in the future ahead of him. He’s a good kid and he’s a hard worker. They always say, ‘he’s got a hell of a body on him.’ He [has] done a lot of things right. They built him along the way. They haven’t had him beat a lot of people. He [has] earned his wins. He [has] done his losses. Like, he’s building a good, solid foundation, but I think Elias is a good pick. He is. That’s a good call.”

Ever since arriving on WWE’s main roster, Elias has been used in many different ways. He’s been used as a comedic performer at times while also landing in the main event of some pay-per-view events. Elias has picked up huge victories occasionally and been on the losing end of matches he should have won.

Now, he’s in the middle of a feud with fan-favorite Seth Rollins and actually has a match against “The Architect” at next week’s Money in the Bank. Making matters even more enticing for Elias is that the WWE Intercontinental Championship will be on the line.

WWE

Elias is just 30-years-old and he began his journey with NXT back in 2014 and he stayed there for three years before being called up to the main roster. Now, he has a shot at winning his first championship since joining the company, but it certainly won’t be his last. Big Show knows talent when he sees it and at this point in time, he sees Elias as being the next breakout star in WWE and it could be in a huge way.