‘Vanderpump Rules’: Scheana Marie Is Headed For A ‘Single Summer’ After Robby Hayes Dating Rumors

Scheana Marie is looking forward to a "single summer" after sparking rumors of a romance with Robby Hayes.

Scheana Marie won’t be following in her Vanderpump Rules co-stars’ footsteps anytime soon.

Just hours after celebrating the engagement of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, Scheana Marie took to Twitter and confirmed that, despite recent rumors claiming she is dating Bachelor in Paradise‘s Robby Hayes, she is single and planning to stay that way for the entirety of summer.

“SINGLE SUMMER HERE WE COMEEEE!” she tweeted on June 8.

Scheana’s post came in response to a series of tweets from her longtime friend and fellow SUR employee Jesse Montana, who has been seen as a guest star on Vanderpump Rules in recent years. As some may have seen, Montana was recently involved in a lover’s quarrel after meeting a man on a dating app who ultimately lashed out against him on social media.

For the past several months, Scheana has been spending a ton of time with Robby and flirting heavily with the former Bachelorette contestant on Twitter and Instagram. The couple also sparked rumors with what appeared to be a romantic getaway between them in Oahu, Hawaii in May. However, all the while, Scheana has maintained the idea that she is currently single, despite what fans have been seeing from her and Robby.

On a break… ???? #pumprules A post shared by Scheana (@scheana) on Dec 13, 2017 at 9:17pm PST

During the latest season of Vanderpump Rules Season 6, Scheana Marie was seen in a committed relationship with Robert Parks-Valletta. However, as fans may have noticed, Parks-Valletta didn’t seem quite as head-over-heels as his girlfriend and often sparked rumors of being less-than-into her with his on-screen antics. Then, after an awkward encounter during the Season 6 reunion, Parks-Valletta chose to end his relationship with Scheana and she was admittedly devastated by the end of their romance, especially considering she believed they were on tract to get married just weeks prior.

In other Vanderpump Rules, the cast of the hit Bravo TV reality series recently began filming Season 7 in Los Angeles and last night, cast members Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright became engaged.

As fans may have seen on Instagram, Taylor and Cartwright confirmed their engagement less than 24 hours ago after a proposal at one of their favorite restaurants in Malibu, Neptunes. A short time later, they returned to their apartment in West Hollywood, where they were surprised with a party from their co-stars, including Scheana, Kristen Doute, Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, Stassi Schroeder, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Schwartz, Peter Madrigal, Katie Maloney, and Brian Carter.

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 is expected to premiere on Bravo TV sometime later this year.