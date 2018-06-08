Kim Kardashian West & Khloe Kardashian Trade Jabs On Upcoming ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Episode

When the Kardashians come together for Family Game Night, you can expect for a few “Made-For-TV” moments to happen, and that was exactly what went down when the Kardashians and the Wests were pitted against one another on Celebrity Family Feud.

As it’s being reported by People, during an upcoming episode of the classic game show, the gloves apparently come off when members of the Kardashian clan face off with Kanye West, Kim and their family. In a new clip of the upcoming episode of the hit competition show, Kim is shown to be going head to head with her younger sister, Khloe, who was pregnant at the time of filming. In the clip, the sisters aren’t holding anything back. Khloe is shown in the clip refusing to shake Kim’s hand when it’s their turn to step up to the podium and face off.

“No. Nope, not here Kim,” the 33-year-old says to her sister.

Kim’s response appears to be shock following Khloe’s quick shut down for which the 37-year-old mother of three says, “Okay, I see how it is.”

Khloe, who clearly came ready to play, let’s Kim know that she’s got her game face on saying, “It’s called Family Feud. Not today.“

The quips between the two sisters didn’t stop there though.

When Kim goes to ask host Steve Harvey if the show has ever seen families pitted against one another before, Khloe quickly interjects and can’t resist the opportunity to take yet another jab at her sister. After Harvey says his own family has participated before on the show, Khloé quickly calls out her sister for not being familiar with the show, jokingly saying, “You’re a big fan.”

Kim and Khloé are joined by the rest of their famous family on the episode appropriately titled “Kardashian Family vs. The West Family.” Kim will be joining her controversial husband, Kanye West on “Team West” along with Kim’s best and closest friend Jonathan Cheban. Meanwhile, over on “Team Kardashian,” Momager and matriarch Kris Jenner, Khloe, Kendall Jenner and Kris’ mom, MJ will be holding things down.

Kim & Khloé at Family Feud. pic.twitter.com/zx0RtSrVbs — The Wests (@kuwthewests) June 7, 2018

Kim previously shared behind-the-scene videos from filming on her social media, joking that she “jumped ship” to be on the West team.

“I jumped the ship from Team KarJen,” Kim said in one video. “I’m on Team West, guys!”

“If you guys don’t know, Kanye and I are the biggest fans of Family Feud,” she added. “Kanye said he’s waited his whole life for this moment, Family Feud. We’re playing against the Kardashian Jenners vs. the Wests. And I have a really good feeling about this, that we’re going to win.”

The “Kardashian Family vs. The West Family” Celebrity Family Feud episode will air on Sunday, June 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.