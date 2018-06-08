Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Kanye West On His Birthday

Kim Kardashian is showing her husband, Kanye West, some major love on his 41st birthday. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram to post a sweet message to her man in honor of his special day.

According to a June 8 report by Entertainment Tonight, Kim Kardashian posted a sweet photo of Kanye West with the couple’s youngest child, daughter Chicago, 5 months, sitting in his lap. The pair share two other children together, daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 2. Kim seemingly wanted everyone to know exactly how she feels about Kanye, and even referenced the “wild year” that the couple has been having.

“It’s been a wild year but we’re here & life is good! So proud of you dropping back to back albums & fulfilling your dreams. You inspire me to make the impossible always become a reality. Love you”

While Kim Kardashian didn’t go into details about the couple’s “wild” past year, some fans believe that she may be referencing all of the drama that has formed around Kanye due to his epic Twitter rants, and controversial comments.

As many fans will remember Kanye West shocked fans when he began to support President Donald Trump via Twitter. He also stunned his fans when he appeared on TMZ Live and revealed that he believed slavery was a choice.

Meanwhile, Kanye West’s mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, also posted a sweet tribute to him via social media. “Thank you for being a constant inspiration, for being the most wonderful father, friend, husband and son. I am so blessed to have you in my life. #HappyBirthdayKanye #proudmama #love.”

The day before his birthday, Kanye West joined Kim Kardashian and many of their famous friends for an album listening party in Santa Clarita, California. Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Larsa Pippen, Courtney Love, Pete Wentz, Travis Barker, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were just some of the famous faces in attendance as Kanye teamed up with Kid Cudi to release the album, Kids See Ghosts, which dropped at midnight following the celebration.

Kim Kardashian’s emotional message to Kanye West is just one of many that the reality star has penned over the past few months. In May, she took to social media to wish Kanye a happy fourth wedding anniversary with a series of sweet snapshots from their wedding day. She’s also been very vocal on Twitter in defending her husband amid all of the controversy and hate he’s been receiving online and in the media.