‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday, June 8: Devon And Hilary Face Challenges Living Together

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, June 8 brings turmoil as Genoa City residents try to work out their issues in mostly unsuccessful attempts.

Devon (Bryton James) arrived home to find a big surprise in his penthouse. While he’s expecting a baby in a few months with Hilary (Mishael Morgan), he certainly wasn’t expecting a teenager. Even so, that’s what he found upon his return from St. Louis. Before Hilary had a chance to explain, Shauna (Camryn Munn) appeared with a complaint that her bathroom fan wasn’t working.

Shauna disappeared to let Hilary and Devon talk. Although Hilary explained Shauna’s situation, Devon didn’t think that the right thing for Shauna was also the right thing for the two parents-to-be. Shauna worried that Devon would kick her out, but Hilary promised to provide the teen a home no matter what Devon ended up deciding to do. It looks like they might have trouble in “paradise” already.

Neil (Kristoff St. John) ended up convincing Devon that providing a home for Shauna was the right thing to do. He urged his son to pay it forward to the teen. The question is, does Neil really believe that, or is he doing his best to ensure that Devon and Hilary do not become a couple again?

Ultimately, Devon and Neil both returned to Devon’s penthouse and gave Hilary and Shauna the good news that Shauna has a place to stay. The not so good news? Devon ordered twin beds for the guest room — Hil and Shauna will be roomies. That’s not quite the bedroom situation Hilary envisioned. Plus, a growing pregnant woman in a twin bed won’t make for the most comfortable sleeping.

Meanwhile, Sharon (Sharon Case) begged Victor (Eric Braeden) to drop the paternity suit for Christian. Of course, The Moustache isn’t interested in doing that. Why would he? The old man is dead set on controlling his family. Because of that, Sharon took matters into her own hands and went to talk to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). Sharon let Nikki know in a not so subtle way that she better get her controlling husband to drop the lawsuit against Nick (Joshua Morrow) or Sharon would spill the beans about J.T. (Thad Luckinbill). Nikki doesn’t look good in prison orange, after all.

In addition to failing to drop the lawsuit against his son, Victor also meddled in another family affair. Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) refused to buy Summer (Hunter King) a sports car, so Summer ran to her granddad to let him know about her mom’s evil ways. Victor felt Phyllis’s actions towards his granddaughter were unfair, so he bought her a car. Great lesson grandpa.

Finally, Arturo (Jason Canela) gave Nikki a piece of his mind about her telling Abby (Melissa Ordway) about their affair. Later, at the Dive Bar, Arturo admitted he should’ve been forthcoming about his past with Nikki and asked Abby to give him another chance. Her answer? Nope.

