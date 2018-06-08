Gordon Ramsay, Mandy Moore & Other Famous Folks React To The Loss Of Anthony Bourdain

Hollywood is reeling from the unexpected death of chef and TV personality Anthony Bourdain.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier today, the 61-year-old chef was found deceased in his hotel room in Paris, France. He was reportedly there filming his hit series Parts Unknown when his friend Eric Ripert made the tragic discovery. Bourdain’s show’s network, CNN, released a statement on Anthony’s untimely death, saying that his talents never ceased to amaze them and that they will miss him very much. Bourdain leaves behind one daughter, Ariane Bourdain.

Since the news of his death is making its rounds across the internet, celebrities and friends of Bourdain are speaking out about the tragedy on various social media networks. Many have simply said that they are absolutely “stunned” at the loss of such a brilliant and talented man under such unfortunate circumstances.

Fellow chef Gordon Ramsey took to his Twitter account to share his thoughts and sorrow on the recent loss of his colleague.

“Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123.”

“Oh my God @Bourdain has taken his life. People are in unmanageable pain. This is my wake up call today. We have to help those who cannot help themselves,” fellow New Yorker Bethenny Frankel wrote.

And the celebrity tributes keep pouring in by the second.

Anthony. One of my idols. Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet. Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right. Horrible. Why why why. Be at peace now 🙁 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 8, 2018

Heartbroken over Anthony Bourdain. He was a kind person. This world doesn’t make sense today. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) June 8, 2018

Truly devastated about @Bourdain. I have no words. Please if you need help, reach out. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) June 8, 2018

This is Us star Mandy Moore also sent out a tweet to her army of followers, calling Bourdain’s death “utterly heartbreaking” before sharing the phone number for a suicide prevention hotline.

Countless other chefs who looked up to Bourdain also took it upon themselves to pay tribute to the late TV personality with many calling him a “rare talent” and a “special individual” who left the earth far too soon, under such incredibly sad circumstances.

I have to say I’m in total shock to hear that the amazing @Bourdain has just died ???? he really broke the mould, pushed the culinary conversation, Rest in peace chef ????‍???? ???? thoughts and love to all his family and close friends xxxxxxxxxxx pic.twitter.com/HB7sV7CeRH — Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) June 8, 2018

Prior to the death of Bourdain, Hollywood lost another icon this week in Kate Spade. As the Inquisitr reported on Tuesday, the fashion designer was found dead in her New York City apartment around 10:20 a.m. ET by her housekeeper. The cause of death was later ruled as death by hanging and many family members have spoken out, saying that Kate was struggling with a mental illness.

Producer Avicii also died back in April from an apparent suicide, according to the Inquisitr. The 28-year-old was found deceased in Muscat, Oman on Friday, April 20.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.