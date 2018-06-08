Post Malone Inks Two Large Tattoos Under His Eyes

Post Malone is showing off his brand new ink. The rapper, who is known for his unique sound and multiple tattoos, just added some fresh ink to his collection.

According to a June 8 report by Entertainment Tonight, Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, seemingly wanted to cover up the bags under his eyes and did so with two under-eye tattoos. The “Rockstar” singer had the words “Always Tired” inked under his eyes in large script on Wednesday.

Post Malone’s tattoo artist, Chad Rowe, posted a photo of his work after the session and detailed the experience of tattooing the rapper’s face.

“Yesterday was one of the most surreal moments of my entire life. I had the absolute honor to tattoo @postmalone and his crew, and even had the man himself TATTOO MY HAND. I really don’t even know how to explain the entire situation,” Chad Rowe posted via Instagram.

In addition to Post Malone’s new “Always Tired” tattoos, the rapper also has many tattoos on his arms and hands, as well as multiple facial tattoos. Malone has the image of a sword pointed downward on his right temple and the words “Stay Away” over his right eyebrow in a similar script. In addition, he also has two smaller tattoos under his right eye and a larger one on his forehead at his hairline.

Meanwhile, Billboard reports that while Post Malone may have only recently dropped his hit album, Beerbongs & Bentleys, a month ago, he’s already working on another album. Malone took to his Twitter account last week to reveal that he’s currently “writing” his next album, and thanked all of his fans and “everyone who is listening.”

The rapper is also set to headline the 2018 Made In America Festival with Nicki Minaj. Other notable performances at the festival will come from Meek Mill, Diplo, Miguel, Janelle Monae, and Alessia Cara. The festival will be on September 1 and 2 at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia.

Malone also recently played at Bunbury Music Festival in Cincinnati, Ohio with Jack White, Third Eye Blind, The Chainsmokers, Incubus, Foster The People, Dropkick Murphys, The Commonheart, Saving Escape, Liberty Deep Down, and more.

So far, Post Malone hasn’t revealed why he decided to get his newest under eye tattoos, but considering his busy schedule of concert dates and all the time he spends writing his albums, it seems that he simply wants people to know that he is actually always tired.