Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Reportedly Planning To Renew Their Wedding Vows

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are ready for a fresh start. The couple is allegedly planning to renew their wedding vows and prove once and for all that they are in it for the long haul.

According to a June 7 report by Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are entertaining the idea of having another wedding ceremony. The couple, who recently celebrated their fourth anniversary, may decide that it is time to re-dedicate themselves to one another.

Sources tell the outlet that Kim and Kanye have been through a lot over the years, including welcoming three children together and dealing with the never-ending gossip and drama that surrounds their lives. However, they can possibly combat that with a vow renewal ceremony.

“[Kim] and Kanye have been through so much. They’re stronger than ever right now. She’s even started talking about doing a vow renewal to prove to everyone that they’re still united and soul mates for life.”

2018 has been a rough year for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West so far. Kanye made headlines for a bizarre series of tweets about President Donald Trump and later drew heavy criticism for appearing on TMZ Live and claiming that slavery was a choice. He also engaged in a huge feud with Drake in support of his friend and fellow rapper, Pusha T.

“Kim fully supports Kanye and she’s proud of him for handling this feud in a mature way. He could have taken all sorts of shots at Drake but he chose not to and Kim applauds him for that. As far as she’s concerned the haters can all go to hell. Her husband just released the album of the summer. Of course people are reaching for ways to drag him down. The bottom line is that she trusts Kanye and she’s not going to let nasty rumors get in her head or hurt her marriage.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, rumors have been flying that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage could be in jeopardy. Divorce speculation has been circulating, but the couple has seemingly tried to put an end to the noise by posting photos together and speaking out about their love for one another on social media. Kardashian’s rep even recently denied the divorce drama, telling Gossip Cop that any speculation of the couple divorcing is “false.”

Meanwhile, if Kim Kardashian and Kanye West do decide to renew their wedding vows, fans may see it on an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.