Scott Disick Uses Throwback T-Shirt To Troll Critics Who Claimed He Cheated On Sofia Richie

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star shot down rumors without saying a word.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Scott Disick is clapping back at rumors he cheated on girlfriend Sofia Richie, leading to their brief breakup. The former love of Kourtney Kardashian found a unique way to tell off those who believed he didn’t treat the daughter of American Idol judge Lionel Richie with the proper respect.

According to Hollywood Life, the 35-year-old donned a t-shirt featuring the title of the 1995 film Waiting to Exhale while on a lunch date with Sofia on June 7. The film, which starred Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett, Kenya Moore, and Lela Rochon detailed the lives of four friends who led complicated love lives. Two of the friends had affairs with married men. Another found herself alone after her husband left her for his mistress.

Rumors ran rampant on the internet after the reality star was seen alone in Wyoming attending Kanye West’s album listening party on May 31, leading to speculation that he and Richie had broken up. Disick poked fun at the rumors, stating on his Instagram Live story, “We had no idea we even broke up but thanks for thinking of us.” Sofia posted an Instagram pic of the two in an attempt to squash rumors of a breakup. Sofia and Scott were spotted having lunch at Nobu in Malibu, California on June 4. E! News reported the duo was “smiling” and “looked happy” as they both arrived and left the restaurant.

Richie posted a photo with Disick on her Instagram Story on Tuesday with the caption, “Whole [heart emoji].” She then wrote in a second post, “Never believe the internet.”

E! News reported the two did break up, despite the couple’s statements to the contrary for two days. “Scott and Sofia did break up for two whole days, and are now back together,” an insider told E!. Sofia “never got her belongings out of his house and was just staying at dad Lionel Richie’s to clear her head.”

“Lionel and her family encouraged the split and are very upset and disappointed that she decided to get back with him,” the source remarked of Lionel Richie’s take on the situation. “Scott begged for her back and wanted to make things right with her. He felt bad that he had a drunken episode and made many promises to Sofia that he could make it right. Scott is very good at convincing that he ‘has changed’ or ‘will change’ and Sofia does love him. She believes in him.”

Scott Disick was in a 10-year relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. The couple shares three children; Mason, Penelope, and Reign.