Nicki Minaj Announces Pre-Order Date For ‘Queen’ With A Nearly-Nude Instagram Post

Nicki Minaj is nothing if not a provocateur.

Nicki Minaj is ready to take over the music game with her new album, “Queen,” and she’s asking all of her followers to hail the queen with her album cover reveal that has all but broken the Internet.

Billboard Magazine is reporting that Nicki Minaj took to her Instagram to post a very NSFW album cover, which featured her wearing little more than pasties on all the appropriate parts.

This is also proving to be a very exciting time for the singer/actress, as her latest single, “Chun-Li,” which hit top 10 of the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart. This, then, makes “Chun-Li” the 30th Minaj single to gain such a distinction on the charts.

Now, we can’t post the actual NSFW album cover on the site, but we do invite you to check it out here.

For those hoping to see Nicki Minaj live in concert, they’ll be pleased to know that their “Queen” will be headlining a festival with rapper Post Malone called Made in America. The festival will see the duo performing in Philadelphia from September 1 to 2, and will also feature Minaj’s ex-boyfriend, Meek Mill, on the bill. Fat Joe, Janelle Monae, and Alessia Cara round out the bill, whose tickets are on sale now.

Minaj also made history in other ways with the latest placement of “Chun-Li” on the Billboard charts — she’s surpassed the likes of Mary J. Blige and Beyonce for the most Top 10 singles on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay charts. (Mary J. Blige and Beyonce each hold 29 singles on the charts.)

Minaj will also be a performer at the BET Awards, which will air on the network on June 24.

Mert and Marcus were the photographers behind the “Queen” cover, which features Nicki Minaj wearing Egyptian beads along with her pasties. The duo is considered “legendary” in hip-hop circles, and have shot a number of high-fashion campaigns, as well.

Mert and Marcus are best known for their work with Vogue Magazine for such companies as Dior, Louis Vuitton, Missoni, Giorgio Armani, Roberto Cavalli, Fendi, Kenzo and Miu Miu. In addition to shooting album covers for Taylor Swift and Fergie, Mert and Marcus have a who’s who of celebrity clientele that include Madonna, Adriana Lima, Lady Gaga, Julia Roberts, Rihanna, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Linda Evangelista, Gisele Bündchen, Björk, Gigi Hadid, Lindsay Lohan, Scarlett Johansson, Bella Hadid, Kylie Minogue, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, and Victoria Beckham.

After an initial pushback, Nicki Minaj’s “Queen” is set to drop on August 10, 2018, as originally planned.