‘Legally Blonde 3’ Release Date Finally Announced To Fans

Reese Witherspoon is set to return for a third time.

Legally Blonde fans are going crazy over the news of another installment of the hit film.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier today, Reese Witherspoon herself broke the news of Legally Blonde 3, as she flaunted her incredible bikini body in a sparkly pink swimsuit to confirm the upcoming film on her popular Instagram account. This will mark the third film in the franchise, with Legally Blonde and Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde coming before it.

And now that the film is officially confirmed, fans were treated to some more good news. Shortly after the first announcement of the film itself, the release date has also been scheduled so put in on your calendars. Deadline shares that the movie will fittingly be released on Valentine’s Day in 2020.

The publication also reports that Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith and Karen McCullah, who adapted the novel for the first film, are in talks to write the third film as well. Keeping with the trend from the original film, Platt Productions is also slated to produce, though a director has yet to be announced.

Both installments of the film were wildly popular, bringing in an astounding $267 million combined at the box office. So it’s not really shocking that everyone is on board for a third film since the franchise seems to be a cash cow.

Witherspoon’s film announcement was posted to her account over 10 hours ago, but has already basically broken the internet with a crazy amount of traffic. Not only has the post gained over 766,000 likes, it’s also amassed over 43,000 comments and those continue to grow by the second.

Many fans used the comments section of Reese’s post to tag friends to let them know the good news, while countless other fans simply could not contain their excitement over the fact that Elle Woods is actually coming back to the big screen.

“YESSS! Dreams do come true!!!”

“Can we please have a legal blonde theme party after watching it at the movies,” another fan asked.

Currently, Witherspoon has a jam-packed schedule as she continues to film the second season of her hit show, Big Little Lies. The actress has posted a ton of behind-the-scenes photos as well as photos of herself hanging out with the cast. One recent photo posted to her Instagram account shows Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, and Meryl Streep all bowling together.

Unfortunately for fans, the release date of Season 2 of Big Little Lies has not yet been scheduled, but fans are told that it won’t come until 2019 at the earliest.