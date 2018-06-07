WWE News: CM Punk Gives The Final Word On Ever Returning To Wrestling

Finally, wrestling fans know where CM Punk stands on possibly returning to the ring.

Over the course of the last week, CM Punk has gone through a trial which had him and Colt Cabana against a WWE doctor, but the good news for him is that he won. Now, he is preparing for his second-ever MMA fight which is against Mike Jackson this weekend at UFC 225 in Chicago. While preparing and getting ready for it, he has chosen to speak about his future in professional wrestling, or in this case, the lack thereof.

There have been countless rumors over the last few years regarding CM Punk returning to WWE or wrestling with any promotion, but there has never been anything concrete. Lately, he’s been connected to All In which is an event being put on by Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks in September, but that hasn’t been confirmed either.

A lot of fans keep thinking that if his second UFC fight ends up going the same way his first one did, Punk would return to the wrestling ring. Sure, he lost a quick one in his first trip into the octagon, but he’s determined to see things through and continue with his new career.

As reported by Wrestling Inc., CM Punk spoke with TSN Sports to promote his upcoming fight and he was asked about a possible return to the wrestling ring.

WWE

While many have wondered about all of the rumors and what exactly is truth or speculation, you can listen to Punk speaking to TSN Sports and realize his answer is quite definitive.

“Yesterday I said a bunch of stuff about wrestling, about how I’d never gotten a true offer… that does not mean I want to wrestle. I’m done, I’m done, I’m done with professional wrestling. A lot of people like to be mad at me about that and make fun of me because I lost my first fight, and it’s like… that’s fine, you’re entitled to your opinion but you do not own me and I am entitled to do what I want to do, and that’s what I’m doing. Wrestling is in the rear view mirror. I’ve been trying for 5 years to put wrestling in the rear view mirror and some people just won’t, they won’t let it go. They want to live my life for me. I kind of don’t understand that. It doesn’t matter what I say, I’ve said no and no, no, no, so many times that people just always kind of are like, ‘Oh, so there’s a chance?’ “I love Terry Funk, he retired for the first time when I was 2 years old. People always come and go, and they come back and they leave, and they come back. This is where I live now, this is my head-space.”

The comments that CM Punk is referring to are those he made earlier this week when he confirmed he wouldn’t be at All In this September. A lot of fans began thinking that he was trying to work them over and that it would all be a huge swerve to make his return to the wrestling ring even more of a surprise.

Punk went on to say that no-one has actually come right out and asked him to wrestle for their company or promotion or event. They’ve thrown the idea around, but never offered him any kind of deal or money to wrestle again.

After saying yesterday that an offer hasn't come along yet, CM Punk is emphatic about his pro wrestling future: "I'm done, I'm done, I'm done with professional wrestling" pic.twitter.com/xKnW56XHSU — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 7, 2018

Even if someone were to offer him a serious deal to return to wrestling, CM Punk said that part of his life is behind him. He’s not 100 percent ruling out a return to wrestling one day, but he said that his full heart is on fighting and that means “beyond Saturday” as well.

Whether or not WWE could offer up a good enough deal for a CM Punk return is another question, but that is an entirely bigger issue.

CM Punk will always go down as one of the most popular names in professional wrestling and one of the longest WWE Champions ever. He has etched his name in the record books and fans will always remember everything he did in a wrestling ring, but now, he is an MMA fighter and in UFC. Anything and everything is possible, but don’t expect him to get out of the octagon and back into a four-sided (or six-sided) wrestling ring anytime soon.