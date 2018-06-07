‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday, June 8: Nikki Gets Blackmailed Plus New GC Living Situations

An unknown person blackmails Nikki Newman and this could mean everything comes crumbling down!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, June 8 show a day full of blackmail from an unknown source, and some new living situations for more than one Genoa City residence.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) hit J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) over the head with a fire poker. Since then, she’s desperately tried to keep a lid on the bubbling cauldron of secrets that she, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), Sharon (Sharon Case), and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) shared. It’s been tough, but so far nobody has cracked.

However, now Nikki faces a stunning blackmail attempt from an unknown source, according to She Knows Soaps. It might not even relate to the whole fiasco with J.T., but then again, it could. A significant twist is coming, and these women will question everything about their situation.

The biggest question for Nikki right now is who to turn to for help. Should she go with Victor (Eric Braeden), or confide in the women she’s keeping such an enormous secret with? Whatever she decides may end up sealing her fate with this blackmailer.

Meanwhile, unhappy with her guest room status at Devon’s (Bryton James), Hilary (Mishael Morgan) decides to go ahead and invite Shauna (Camryn Munn) to move in too. There’s just (at least) one little problem, though. Hilary fails to consult Devon about extending his hospitality to the teenage runaway.

Her generosity is a nice gesture, but doing it in somebody else’s house is a bit over the top — that’s Hilary. What else would she do? She’s just moved in, and she’s acting like she owns the place. It does seem odd, though, that she’d bring a drama-filled teenager into the nest when she’s trying desperately to win back Devon’s full affection. Perhaps Hilary believes her altruistic turn might make Devon fall back in love with her faster. Afterall, the clock is ticking. The baby will arrive before they know it.

Speaking of drama, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Billy (Jason Thompson) are in for it with Summer’s (Hunter King) flouncing back into Genoa City and straight into jail. She’s a grown woman now, and Summer is bound and determined to be like her mom used to be before her mom became a “square.”

Long gone are the days of falling to the couch in passion. Now, they’ll be confined to the bedroom, or perhaps the office or elevator at Jabot. Either way, though. Summer living with them puts a massive cramp in Phyllis and Billy’s style. Maybe it’s time they look for their own place to live.

Tune in to CBS or POP tomorrow to watch these The Young and the Restless spoilers play out on the small screen.