Woman Claims She’s Whitney Houston’s Long-Lost Daughter

While Whitney Houston was alive, she only had one daughter — the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, her only child with ex-husband Bobby Brown.

Now, according to a new report from Radar Online, there’s another woman whom the late, great R’n’B singer claimed as a daughter of her own.

Rena Houston, who is now 36, exclusively spoke to the outlet and claimed that she’s the product of Whitney Houston’s teenaged affair. According to her, she was placed up for adoption shortly after she was born because Houston’s management was afraid that she would “interfere” with her birth mother’s then-budding career as a singer.

Rena then went on to say that, in 2010, she received a phone call from Whitney Houston, and that was followed up by a visit from the late singer along with her daughter, the late Bobbi Kristina Brown.

Rena said that, at that time, Houston claimed to acknowledge her status as her biological mother and wanted to be “involved” in her life.

It’s unclear why the woman waited so long to come forward with her claims about Houston, let alone the fact that she’s the singer’s biological daughter, but Houston’s family thinks that the move could be motivated by money.

When Bobbi Kristina Brown died in 2015, Whitney Houston’s $20 million estate went to her mother, Cissy Houston, and her two brothers.

When contacted about Rena’s claims, a spokesman for the Houston family claimed that the family had “no idea” who she was or how she intends to back up her outrageous claims.

If Rena’s claims about her true parentage turn out to be true, it wouldn’t be the first time that Whitney Houston allegedly abandoned her child.

In a different report for RadarOnline, a source close to the Houston family claims that Whitney “abandoned” Bobbi Kristina on several occasions.

Pat Houston, Whitney’s sister-in-law, claims that Bobbi Kristina — who went by Krissi — “hated” her life because she was often left at relatives’ houses while Whitney and Bobby went on tour. Krissi would go for months at a time without seeing her mother and father, especially when they were in the throes of their respective drug addictions.

Ellen White, whom Whitney referred to as “Aunt Bae,” also spoke extensively about her refusal to be a mother to her daughter. White claimed that Whitney abandoned Bobbi Kristina until she was 8-years-old.

The outlet went on to say that while Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown claimed to “love” their daughter, they often “left her to the wolves.”