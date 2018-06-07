Brooklyn Beckham & Youtuber Lexy Panterra Said To Be Dating, According To ‘People’ Report

Looks like Victoria and David Beckham’s oldest child Brooklyn is all grown up and has become quite the lady’s man. As reported by People, the 19-year-old is said to have a new lady in his life. A source reportedly told People that the student and model is said to be dating Youtuber and musician Lexy Panterra.

“They are definitely together,” the source told the mag. “They’ve been dating for a little while now.”

The pair was first photographed together last April at an event in La Quinta, California. The 29-year-old Youtube personality got her claim to fame from her “LexTwerkOut” online twerking workout videos.

From the looks of her Instagram page, it appears as if Panterra is pretty smitten with Beckham. On Monday, June 4, Panterra posted a cuddly and smiley photo of the two together with the caption, “A perfect night.”

Despite the insider’s claims, neither Beckham nor Panterra have yet to comment on their relationship. The eldest son of Victoria and David has become known as a bit of a lady magnet as of late. Just two months ago, Beckham was said to have been spotted kissing Playboy model Lexi Wood at a tattoo parlor in West Hollywood. It was reported by People that she was with Beckham at the time, accompanying him while he got a sexy pin-up model inked on his forearm.

A perfect night ???????????? #SoGood A post shared by Lexy Panterra (@lexypanterra) on Jun 4, 2018 at 1:05am PDT

Just three months ago, Beckham was linked to another lady and seemed to be going pretty strong with his longtime, on-again, off-again girlfriend Chloë Grace Mortez. Neither Beckham nor Mortezhase yet to publically comment about the demise of their relationship, leaving fans wondering just what went wrong. The last mention of either one of them was on their social media pages a few months ago.

Back in February, Beckham shared a photo of the 21-year-old actress on social media, wishing her a happy birthday and letting her know that he loved her “to the moon and back.”

Mortez has also been rather tight-lipped about her relationship; her last mention of Beckham on her social media being in March. Mortez returned the birthday shout out wishing Beckham a happy birthday and professing her love to him as well when she posted a photo of Beckham and captioned it saying, “Never Stop Smiling, I Love You, Happy Birthday Brooklyn.”

Beckham and Moretz rekindled their relationship late last year after breaking up in September 2016.

After the couple made things official yet again, Moretz shared how their short time apart only strengthened their relationship.

“I think we chose each other. I think we really understand each other,” she told People. “It’s been years now, off and on, and it’s just one of those things where you come back and it’s like no time was spent away from each other at all and that’s the most important thing.”

Despite the rumors of Beckham’s love life being in a whirlwind, the teen appears to be enjoying the beginning of his summer having just finished up his first year of college in New York City. It’s clear his family, while happy for Beckham is missing him being around. His mother Victoria just posted a photo of her and Beckham on her Instagram noticing just how “grown-up” he’s is, joking about him growing a mustache.

Victoria captioned the photo saying, “Is that a mustache u r trying to grow @brooklynbeckham x kisses from us both x VB.”