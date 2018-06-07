‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin May Have Image Issues After Garrett’s Social Media Drama, Details ‘Life & Style’

Did 'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin make a big mistake in how she responded to the scandal involving suitor Garrett Yrigoyen and his controversial social media activity?

The Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin has been doing her best to handle some complicated public matters in relation to her journey to find love this spring, but at least one reputation expert apparently think she may have made a major misstep in some recent statements. Fans have been buzzing about some past social media activity of suitor Garrett Yrigoyen’s that put him in a bad light and it looks like this situation may leave a lasting mark. This situation could impact both Becca and Garrett, and one expert worries that she could eventually pay a devastating price in regards to her reputation for not coming out more strongly against what happened.

As was previously detailed by the Inquisitr, people discovered that prior to filming, Bachelorette contestant Garrett Yrigoyen had “liked” a number of controversial posts on Instagram, some of them coming off as racist, anti-feminist, and anti-LGBTQ. Many fans were especially concerned considering that the opinions he seemed to be expressing were exactly the opposite of what Becca Kufrin’s beliefs seemed to be.

After a few days of chaos, Kufrin addressed the Yrigoyen scuttlebutt and said that she hoped that Bachelorette fans would keep an open mind, as she got to know her guys beyond their social media likes. Inquisitr also detailed that Garrett initially kept quiet about the issue, but he soon shared a lengthy post on his Instagram page that many felt was sincere and did a good job of handling the incident.

However, Life & Style talked with Eric Schiffer, a celebrity reputation expert, who feels that Kufrin might be facing some lasting damage to her reputation from this situation. As many Bachelor and Bachelorette fans know, contestants and leads often go on to have very lucrative opportunities present themselves once their seasons are over. This often comes in the form of promoting products on social media, and Becca and her chosen guy will likely have some paid appearance opportunities arise in the months ahead as well.

Schiffer believes that Kufrin should have taken a more decisive stance in speaking out against the views represented by Yrigoyen’s likes. In fact, the reputation expert goes so far as to say that Becca could become “America’s most repulsive Bachelorette in the history of the franchise” for not condemning Garrett’s “unhinged” activity.

The Life & Style resource also questioned how Kufrin could support the Women’s March and other similar issues, but then not express her disapproval over what emerged from Yrigoyen’s Instagram activity. Schiffer urges the Bachelorette star to speak out now, even though the dust has mostly settled on the issue, and both denounce Garrett’s previous activity and apologize for not doing so earlier.

“Becca is going to pay a devastating political price with fans for her long silence and horrifying failure to denounce Garrett. It will haunt her and her reputation for years.”

Kufrin did talk with the Hollywood Reporter about Yrigoyen’s statement. Becca said that if the statement is what Garrett felt he needed to do, then that’s what he needed to do. The Bachelorette star maintains that she’s staying focused on what she believes are the important things and she wants viewers to stay open to all of the guys on her season.

Of course, there are Bachelorette viewers who agreed with Yrigoyen’s previous views on social media and there are plenty of others who won’t pay this situation any attention at all. Will Becca Kufrin’s reputation be permanently damaged and will she pay a devastating price as a result of how she handled this? It looks like opinions vary widely on that front, and people will be tuning in to see how it all plays out.