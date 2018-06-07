NASA Announces Amazing Science Results From Mars Curiosity Rover

The Curiosity rover found strong evidence about whether Mars was habitable in the past and whether it can be inhabited in the future.

After much speculation about what NASA’s latest finding on Mars entailed, the agency revealed in a live discussion on Thursday that the Mars Curiosity rover found different and diverse varieties of organic molecules, including methane. Methane in the Martian atmosphere is an exciting find, due to the fact that a large percentage of it is given by biology on Earth. More to the point, NASA said that something is creating methane on Mars.

During the NASA announcement, the agency also announced that the organic molecules were obtained by Curiosity in an ancient lake that existed on Mars 100,000, if not millions of years ago. Three different sources were surmised to have deposited the molecules in the dry lake bed, including biology, meteorites, and natural rock-forming processes.

Usually, NASA releases news, theories, and other significant information about Mars without much of a buildup, but for this announcement, the space agency allotted a great deal of fanfare. The findings were also kept under wraps by the journal Science up until the time of the announcement, meaning that the information provided by Curiosity was previously available to scientists and peer-reviewed but not made available to the public until now.

Curiosity is described by NASA as the “largest and most capable rover ever sent to Mars.” The rover landed on the red planet on August 6, 2012, after leaving Earth in November 2011. USA Today reports that the rover, which is roughly about the size of a car, has “a seven-foot-long arm, 17 cameras, 10 science instruments,” and a laser that allows it to vaporize rocks.

Curiosity’s primary goal was to determine if Mars could support small life forms known as microbes. And within the first eight months of its mission, the rover found evidence that the red planet has an environment that is capable of supporting microbes.

Many of the rover’s unique findings almost didn’t come to pass because a mechanical problem took the rover’s drill offline in December of 2016. Instead, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory began using a different drill technique known as Feed Extended Drilling.

“Keeps the drill’s bit extended out past two stabilizer posts that were originally used to steady the drill against Martian rocks. It lets Curiosity drill using the force of its robotic arm, a little more like the way a human would drill into a wall at home.”

On May 23, NASA announced that Curiosity’s new drilling technique was working as well as they hoped it would. That’s important because the drilling capabilities of Curiosity are a critical part of obtaining and analyzing Mars’s rock and soil samples.

Curiosity’s drilling capabilities and science instruments were additionally a key part in finding evidence of water. Water, a precursor to the red planet’s ability to sustain any forms of life, was evidenced in the pictures of crystals.

Thursday! Thursday! Thursday! Tune in to hear some of my latest science findings from #Mars. 11am PT, 2pm ET, 1800 UTC. Tag questions #askNASA https://t.co/cTs9xgh56X pic.twitter.com/xfESZQedZu — Curiosity Rover (@MarsCuriosity) June 7, 2018

According to U.S. News, Mars enthusiasts were able to watch the highly anticipated science announcement on “Facebook Live, Twitch TV, Ustream, YouTube and Twitter/Periscope.” Mars enthusiasts such as Twitter user, Jessica Anne Brown, were encouraged to send their questions on social media by using #askNASA.

How does finding complex organic compounds on such a radiated surface sample effect future projects to dig deeper for potentially more significant organic finds? #askNASA — Jessica Anne Brown (@MissJessica88hk) June 7, 2018

Other missions headed to Mars include NASA’s InSight and ESA’s ExoMars. Insight’s first mission will be to explore the deep interior of Mars. The ExoMars will determine if life ever existed on Mars.

NASA answered the question asked by Jessica Ann Brown by describing some of the ExoMars’ directives. The ExoMars, they explained, will drill deeper than Curiosity can. Then the agency will use ExoMars to work toward obtaining and analyzing organic molecules that won’t be affected by the high radiation levels affecting the shallower samples of soil and rock.