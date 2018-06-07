Priyanka Chopra Leaves Flirty Comment on Nick Jonas’ Instagram

Looks like Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson aren’t the only couple taking their flirtation to social media. It’s being reported by Cosmopolitan that Priyanka Chopra and her beau Nick Jonas have taken their relationship to social media. Since Memorial Day weekend the pair has been avoiding questions in regard to their relationship after rumors flew that the actress and singer were dating one another. Days later, Us Weekly confirmed the news and a source told the outlet, “They are dating and it’s brand new. It’s a good match and they are both interested in each other.”

Despite remaining mum on the status of their relationship with the press, Nick and Priyanka have been spotted out and about together numerous times (they were recently seen on a dinner date, PDA included), and now it looks like the two are taking their relationship to the next level and flirting with one another on social media.

On June 6, Priyanka left a flirty comment under a photo that Nick posted to his Instagram. Nick who is currently “down under” in Sydney, Australia and shared a video of himself playing with a very adorable koala hanging in a tree.

Priyanka, saw the post and commented under the photo writing “Who is cuter? lol.” The Priyanka’s comment was captured by the professional account Comments By Celebs, and has since received more than 2,300 likes, or fans who are in favor for Priyanka and Nick’s relationship. This wouldn’t be the duo’s first time showing some love to one another on social media though. Just four days ago, as it was previously reported by Inquisitr,the Quantico star posted a photo of herself on Instagram with two friends, Mubina Rattonsey and Anjula Acharia, eating In-N-Out burgers while wearing Chanel couture. The snapshot captures Chopra mid-laugh, as her friends look directly at the camera.

Amid of the seas of comments was one left by Nick who commented saying, “That smile,” following it with a red heart emoji. According to Us Weekly, this is not the first time the duo have made public comments about each other on social media either. On May 30, Jonas posted a photo of himself with DJ Mustard on Instagram, and Chopra posted two emojis in response: a pink heart and fire.

After the pair was spotted attending the Beauty and the Beast Live concert at the Hollywood Bowl over Memorial Day Weekend, a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game the next day, and a romantic dinner at Toca Madera in West Hollywood, the dating rumors have been abuzz. Despite the two remaining coy, it looks as if the pair are most certainly an item and may be in the running for this summer’s Cutest Celebrity Couple. Move over Ariana and Pete.