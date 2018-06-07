Jennifer Lopez Reveals The One Thing That Would Make Her Tell Alex Rodriguez ‘It’s Over!’

JLo is joking about her deal breaker with boyfriend A-Rod.

Jennifer Lopez is jokingly opening about her deal breaker with her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez. Per Entertainment Tonight, JLo gushed about her boyfriend of more than a year during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on June 6 where she teased that working out together could actually turn out to be the end of their relationship.

Jennifer admitted on the late night talk show that although she and Alex workout together all the time they never go head to head in a physical challenge, joking that if the baseball player ever beat her in one that it would be the end of their relationship.

“I’m so competitive [in] every way,” Lopez revealed while gushing over her man. “When we work out I think, ‘I can beat you.'”

“We never challenge each other side by side,” Jennifer then continued of why she and Alex stick to their own paces when it comes to hitting the gym together. “[If] we’re doing the stairs or something, in my mind, I’m like, ‘I’m killing it.'”

But while JLo admitted that she’s always up for challenging her boyfriend to see who’s fittest, A-Rod always turns down her offer to go head to head.

Jimmy joked that Rodriguez turning down the offer was probably a good idea, to which Lopez playfully agreed with the late-night host.

“He just doesn’t even entertain my delusions. Like, I’ll say, ‘Babe, I feel like I could beat you.’ And he’s like [straight-faced],” Jennifer confessed, per ET.

“There’s no winning that because if he beats me, it’s over!” Lopez – who was wearing a matching two-piece featuring a print made up of several $100 bills for her appearance on the show – then admitted while laughing.

But while Jennifer may have been joking about a possible breakup, it sounds like there won’t be any splits coming from the couple anytime soon.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

During the June 6 interview, Kimmel told JLo, “Wow, you guys really are in love!” to which Lopez sweetly responded of her relationship with the athlete, “We are!”

The couple has previously spoken out about their love of working out together in multiple interviews and have also shown off their time together exercising in the gym across their various social media pages.

A-Rod even joked during a past interview with E! News last year in 2017 that Lopez goes so hard in the gym that he doesn’t even try to keep up with her.

“We work out together all the time. She is a fitness enthusiast and she’s a much better athlete than me,” Alex said of his girlfriend. “She does all types of workouts which I don’t try to keep up.”

As Inquisitr reported at the time, the loved-up couple hit the gym together just last month in Miami, where they could both be seen working up a serious sweat in a video Jennifer’s boyfriend shared on Instagram.