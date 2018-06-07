Security has been seriously stepped up at Ashford Castle according to locals

The betting on royal wedding details is over, and now speculation has started on where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will go on their honeymoon. There has been some talk of Africa or Canada as the honeymoon spot for the royal couple, but residents of County Galway in Ireland believe they know what’s up.

Express says that out of the blue, security was tightened up at Ashford Castle, which is right on the bank of the Lough Corrib on the Galway and County Mayo border. Members of the public said that suddenly, they were told they could not enter the castle, launching some interesting posts on Twitter about what was going on.

Ashford Castle is a 5-star hotel and spa suited for a royal plus a local landmark. Meghan Markle mania kicked off on Twitter amongst visitors to the area and locals alike.

“The first time I go to Ashford Castle and we couldn’t get into the actual castle and around it because the Royals are within.”

Another person said that Harry and Meghan were somewhere within.

“Meghan and Harry are supposedly at Ashford Castle. Security was really tight compared to it had been the last time I was there before.”

The luxurious castle dates back to 1228 after it was built by an Anglo-Norman family following a battle victory. Next, in the 1800s, Sir Benjamin Lee Guinness bought the castle and the land around it and put in the trees and landscaping that is found onsite today.

Meghan and Harry are thought to be away right now on their honeymoon which they delayed to celebrate Prince Charles’ 70th birthday with him.

From the view of a commoner, Ashford Castle looks fit for a queen when you scroll through the lush photos of the castle and the grounds. The castle opened back up to the public in 2015 after a two-year restoration by the Red Carnation Group that is detailed in a video on the website.

The Presidential Suite is actually named for American President Ronald Reagan (Meghan should feel right at home in a suite named for the former Governor of California), and Reagan actually slept in the suite in 1984 when he was the guest of former owner John A Mulcahy.

The suite is in the oldest wing of the castle and has an original fireplace, windows with floor to ceiling views of Lough Corrib, two bathrooms, and living areas over two floors. The suite is furnished with curated antiques including a George III four poster bed.

But if Meghan and Harry want even more privacy, outside the castle but on the grounds is the original restored boathouse right on the lough. Called the Hideaway Cottage, the building has two bedrooms, stone fireplaces, and comes with Wellington boots and Jack Murphy jackets for guests to take home. The cottage is behind private gates and guests have access to 350 acres of private grounds.