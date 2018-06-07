‘Westworld’ Season 2, Episode 8 Preview: ‘Kiksuya’

Get ready to find out more about the Ghost Nation

Episode 8 of HBO’s Westworld Season 2 is titled “Kiksuya.” Let’s have a look at everything we know so far about the upcoming episode.

Unfortunately, this week HBO doesn’t offer up anything by way of a synopsis for Episode of Westworld Season 2. However, it is known that the title “Kiksuya” translates to mean “remember” in the Lakota language, so that may be an indication of where this episode of Westworld is headed.

HBO has released a trailer has been released for Episode 8, though, and it is fairly conclusive that the next episode will delve into the backstory of the Ghost Nation.

The Ghost Nation is a group of hosts that, up until this point in Westworld have remained fairly secretive. While they have turned up to attack many hosts over the course of Season 1 of Westworld and abducted the human Ashley Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth), it has been noticed during the host uprising of Season 2 that they are more benevolent towards the humans than anticipated.

In fact, there is a Westworld theory on Reddit that the Ghost Nation are the protectors of the humans against the hosts who are rising up and attacking. Some Redditors also think Elsie Hughes (Shannon Woodward) is the one who has managed to reprogram the Ghost Nation into less deadly hosts on account of them being older version hosts. However, as yet, this is just a theory and viewers will have to tune into further episodes of Westworld to find out if the theory is true or not.

And, perhaps this will be revealed in Episode 8 of Westworld Season 2, thanks to a trailer that is heavy with information about the Ghost Nation.

In the clip, viewers are introduced to Akecheta (Zahn McClarnon) and Kohana (Julia Jones). Akecheta viewers already know as one of the painted Ghost Nation hosts seen regularly in Westworld. Also, as The Hollywood Reporter points out, the Ghost Nation leader is actually one of the hosts selling the concept of Westworld to Logan (Ben Barnes) in a previous episode of Season 2.

The Episode 8 trailer starts with the characters unpainted, so it could be suggested that viewers will get a look at the backstory of this group and why they ended up painting their faces. There is also the suggestion that Akecheta has played The Maze game and is a sentient host.

You can view the trailer for Episode 8 of Westworld Season 2 below.

Finally, you can view the promotional images for Episode 8 of Westworld Season 2 below, all of which feature Ghost Nation characters.

Episode 8 of HBO’s Westworld Season 2 premieres on Sunday, June 10, at 9 p.m.