‘Outlander’ Spoilers: Caitriona Balfe Talks Claire As Fans Expect Major Scenes From The Book To Play Out

Outlander star Caitriona Balfe is opening about her character, Claire Fraser. The actress says that the book character is actually a bit different from the television character that she plays, and now she is revealing why she thinks they’re so different.

Balfe reveals that Claire Fraser has a ton of “internal monologue” in the book series, written by Diana Gabaldon. The character is constantly thinking to herself and working out problems, which gives readers a much clearer sense of who Claire is, as well as helps them get to know her better, the Outlander actress reveals.

Meanwhile, Caitriona Balfe does reveal that reading the books have helped her bring Claire Fraser to life on the Outlander television series. Balfe says that having the “extra information” about the character from the books has given the character more context for her, and more of a backstory to work with while portraying Claire, Korea Portal reports.

The report goes on to reveal that Outlander fans can expect to see some very big moments from the book series in the upcoming Season 4 of the show. The new batch of episodes will be based off of the fourth book in Diana Gabaldon’s series, Drums of Autumn. The show will likely feature Claire and Jamie Fraser in the colonies of early America. The couple are about to embark on a brand new journey together after their emotional reunion in Season 3. The pair spent 20 years apart, and now that they’re back together nothing is going to keep them from living their dreams.

Looks like we’re not the only ones who have fallen in love with Rollo. #Outlander pic.twitter.com/5YcnsRbNoY — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) May 9, 2018

The time period of Outlander Season 4 means that fans will also likely see a lot of Native Americans. There is also an epic book scene where Jamie gets into a dangerous fight with a bear, which could be shown on the Starz series when it returns. However, the most important moment will likely be when the couple’s daughter, Briana, goes through the stones and reunites with her parents.

The Outlander reunion is sure to be full of emotions, as it will be the first time that Jamie Fraser will lay eyes on his daughter. Claire often references how similar the two are, and fans will likely see that play out during Season 4. The father and daughter may even butt heads due to their stubborn natures.

Cosmopolitan reports that fans can expect to see Outlander Season 4 debut on Starz this fall, with a November premiere date likely.