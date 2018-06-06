Khloe Kardashian Reveals Post-Baby Weight Loss Diet And Workout Plan

The reality TV star is following a low-carb, high-protein diet to regain her pre-pregnancy body.

Khloe Kardashian, who gave birth to her first child in April 2018, is determined to regain her fit pre-baby body, so she’s following a low-carb, high-protein diet to accelerate weight loss.

Kardashian made the revelation this week on her app, where she shared a sample menu from her post-baby weight loss regimen.

“I’m currently on a low-carb diet,” Khloe wrote, as reported by People. “It has lots of protein, so I’m able to go all-out at the gym, but the best part is that I’m never hungry because I’m always eating!”

Khloe has not revealed how much weight she gained while pregnant, but judging by her Instagram photos, it was not excessive. Most of the weight she gained was concentrated on her belly area.

‘I’m Never Hungry’

Khloe’s modest pregnancy weight gain was a stark contrast to her sister Kim Kardashian, who famously gained 70 pounds during her two pregnancies, as the Inquisitr has reported.

Here’s a rundown of a sample daily meal plan for Khloe:

Pre-workout snack: One tablespoon of jam with one tablespoon of almond butter.

Breakfast: Two eggs with a cup of oatmeal and a cup of fresh fruit.

Mid-morning snack: An apple or a banana.

Lunch: Four-ounce piece of grilled chicken breast with a small portion of starch, such as yam or white rice, with a salad and a side of vegetables.

Snacks: Small servings of nuts, vegetables, or fruit.

Dinner: Fish or some other protein with a starch such as yam.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also works out several days a week to boost weight loss, combining fat-blasting cardio exercise and strength-training.

Before getting pregnant, Khloe was a fitness buff who worked out almost every day, saying exercise made her look and feel fantastic. In fact, Kardashian lost 30 pounds a few years ago, and got into the best shape of her life shortly before her pregnancy.

Since giving birth, Khloe has told fans on social media that she’s very motivated to regain her fit bikini body, as the Inquisitr has reported.

The curvy 5-foot-10 Khloe has struggled with weight her entire life. Over the years, she has revealed in multiple interviews that she was bullied as a teen by trolls, who called her “Sasquatch,” “Ugly Sister,” and “Big Foot.”

She was also constantly compared to her beautiful, thinner sisters, Kourtney and Kim. In recent years, Khloe said she really started to embrace her own body shape and size, thanks to regular exercise, which helped her feel beautiful for the first time in her life.

“When I started working out, it wasn’t about weight loss,” Khloe has said. “I was going through a really hard time and needed an emotional release.”