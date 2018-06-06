First-Ever Gerber Baby Ann Turner Cook Meets Newest Model, Lucas Warren

This picture of the original Gerber baby and the current Gerber baby is just too cute!

Lucas Warren is a name most parents should recognize as this adorable little boy is the 2018 Gerber baby model. Lucas is also an important milestone for Gerber as he was the first Gerber baby model with Down Syndrome. Cortney Warren, the mother of this 1-year-old from Dalton, Georgia, told USA Today she’d never met anyone who had been able to come in contact with her son without smiling.

“He’s got that twinkle in his eye.”

An interesting piece of information that some individuals might not know about the Gerber baby model history is there’s a 90-year gap between the very first Gerber baby model and the current one.

According to a separate piece by USA Today, Ann Turner Cook – the first-ever Gerber baby model – recently celebrated her 91st birthday and had the pleasure of meeting the adorable Lucas. The media outlet notes the adorable picture of Ann and Lucas is “blowing up” Twitter.

Bernadette Tortorella – a spokeswoman for Gerber – noted Lucas and his family were vacationing near Cook and reached out to the company to see if it would be possible to meet up with the first-ever Gerber baby. According to Lucas’ parents, he formed an immediate bond with Cook.

“Lucas walked right up to her, flashing his signature smile and waving, and we could tell he loved her right away. He even grabbed two cookies and offered her one, which she accepted!”

Chris Colin – Ann Turner Cook’s grandson – decided to share the picture of the first-ever and current Gerber baby models on social media this past weekend and people can’t stop talking about how cute the photo is.

“My grandmother was the Gerber baby. It was a funny bit of trivia, never made her rich or got us free strained peas or anything. But last week she got to meet the company’s newest spokesbaby, named Lucas. Pretty pretttty cute.”

Some commented on the photo noting Ann was “still cute as a button.” A second said the “beauty” of the picture was tear-worthy. Some even used the photo as an opportunity to share other adorable baby pictures.

A Little Background on the Current Gerber Baby

Lucas was awarded $50,000 for being selected as the 2018 Gerber baby model. His parents, Cortney and Jason, plan on putting the money toward his education in the future.

Bill Partyka, president and CEO of Gerber, noted that little Lucas won over their hearts and was a perfect fit for the company.

“Lucas’ winning smile and joyful expression won our hearts this year, and we are all thrilled to name him our 2018 Spokesbaby. Every year, we choose the baby who best exemplifies Gerber’s longstanding heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby, and this year, Lucas is the perfect fit.”

According to Cortney and Jason, their biggest concerns for their son have always been how other people would treat him as they feared he would be bullied. Naturally, they were elated and thrilled to have their son as the 2018 face of Gerber.