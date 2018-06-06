Kaley Cuoco Reveals That She’s A ‘Miranda,’ Talks ‘Sex And The City’ Binge

Kaley Cuoco happens to be a huge fan of Sex and the City and she is urging young people to watch the series if they haven’t already.

On her Instagram page earlier today, the Big Bang Theory star shared a photo of Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristen Davis, Kim Cattrall, and Cynthia Nixon in their roles on SATC. To go along with the picture, the 32-year-old shared a lengthy caption to mark the 20th anniversary of the show’s first episode in 1998. Cuoco confessed that she did not start watching the show until a few months ago, after her sister, Briana Cuoco, got her hooked. She said that now she totally understands the craze behind the wildly popular show.

“Every girl in their late 20s and 30s needs to sit down for a weekend, if you haven’t, and watch this show. Even though it was wildly successful and created amazing careers, I feel it was ahead of its time. Girl power, friendship, boss women, are at an all time high, but this show captured it before it was ‘cool’.”

She went on to “cheer” the original fab four before confessing that she related most to Miranda’s character on the show. Her fan page describes Miranda as a “career-minded lawyer with extremely cynical views on relationships and men.” Most fans of Cuoco know that Kaley is very career-oriented and her impressive career shows that she’s a hard worker, making her way all the way to the top in Hollywood.

Many fans have already commented on Cuoco’s most recent post, letting her know that they’re also fans of Sex and the City. Within just one hour of being posted, the photo has already amassed over 35,000 likes as well as 300 plus comments.

“So well written- absolutely agree.”

“I’m now rewatching this after a breakup and being in my late 20s… it’s soooo relatable and on point,” another fan wrote.

Prior to promoting SATC, Cuoco was recently busy promoting a clothing collaboration. As the Inquisitr reported last week, Kaley showed off her ripped body in patterned leggings and a sports bra to promote her athletic line in collaboration with Goldsheep clothing. On the Goldsheep website, pieces from Kaley’s latest business venture can be purchased, but they do come at a price, similar to other major athletic brands like Nike and Under Armour. Each piece from the set must be purchased separately with the bralette retailing at $65, and the leggings retailing for $98.

For fans who wish to take Kaley’s advice and start binging SATC, you can stream it on HBO.