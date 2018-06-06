Kristin Davis Honors ‘Sex And The City’ Anniversary With Touching Photo

The iconic HBO comedy celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Sex and the City has turned 20 years old. The HBO comedy, which starred Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon as four New York City besties, made its debut on June 6, 1998. In honor of the SATC anniversary, Davis, who played Charlotte York on the show, posted a touching tribute to Instagram which showed the cast on the last day of filming in 2004.

In the photo, series star Sarah Jessica Parker is seen wiping a tear from her eye and some of the crew members can be seen in the background. Davis captioned the photo with a sweet tribute to her former co-stars and crew, writing:

“I guess today is the actual 20th Anniversary of the first airing of Sex and the City. I’ll post more pics, but I like this one of the last day we filmed the series because it shows the writers and crew. An incredible bunch of humans who are not acknowledged enough! And it shows how much the show mattered to us. @sarahjessicaparker and I cried like babies on the street. What we were all able to do together and the support from the fans around the world was beyond our wildest dreams. We are connected forever and I am so grateful ????#satc #satc20.”

The first #SATC movie debuted 10 years ago today! Our original review: https://t.co/1G0Eu37lbb pic.twitter.com/pEyvaQyYzs — LAT Entertainment (@latimesent) May 30, 2018

Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon also paid tribute to the 20th anniversary of the Emmy-winning show. Nixon plugged her real-life New York City governor run by promoting some Miranda Hobbes-inspired merch designed by the team behind the popular “Every Outfit on Sex and the City” Instagram account.

Are you a Miranda voting for Cynthia? In honor of #SATC20, here's a line of Miranda merchandise designed by the team behind the "Every Outfit on Sex and the City" Instagram account… because, well, we should all be Mirandas who vote for Cynthia. Order: https://t.co/g6TpXcZhfG pic.twitter.com/5KRwYD66Nu — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) June 5, 2018

Sex and the City aired for six seasons and spawned two big screen movies. Fans followed the ongoing NYC adventures of Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York, Miranda Hobbes and Samantha Jones and their many men.

The anniversary of the iconic HBO series comes after a rocky year for the cast. A third Sex and the City movie was recently scrapped, with Kim Cattrall reportedly being the lone holdout. Diehard Sex and the City fans proposed the idea of Cattrall or killing off her Samantha Jones character for SATC3. Cattrall even told talk show host Piers Morgan she could easily be replaced in the role.

“It’s a great part,” Cattrall told Morgan, according to Entertainment Weekly. “I played it past the finish line and then some, and I loved it. Another actress should play it — maybe they could make it an African-American Samantha Jones or a Hispanic Samantha Jones.”

And while everyone assumed the four SATC stars were as close-kit off-screen as their characters were onscreen, Cattrall recently revealed that she was not friendly with Parker behind the scenes.

Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker have not yet posted reaction to the Sex and the City 20th anniversary.