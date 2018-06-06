‘Teen Mom 2’: Briana DeJesus Explains Why She Was ‘Hard’ On Kailyn Lowry In Deleted Tweet, Read It Here

Briana DeJesus reflected on Monday's episode of 'Teen Mom 2' on Twitter.

Briana DeJesus lashed out at Kailyn Lowry in a series of text messages during the latest episode of Teen Mom 2, and on Twitter, as the episode aired she attempted to defend herself to fans.

After watching as Lowry read the texts she had sent her to Jo Rivera and Vee Torres, DeJesus took to Twitter and explained why she decided to put everyone in a group chat.

“I only went so hard cuz [you] was talking s**t about my family via screenshots,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet shared by In Touch Weekly magazine on June 5.

During the Teen Mom 2 episode, Lowry revealed that DeJesus had sent her a number of irate text messages in a group chat with her husband, Javi Marroquin, who DeJesus was dating at the time. In one of the messages, DeJesus told Lowry she was a “dumb b***h.” In another, she told her to “shut the f**k up.”

After reading the text messages to her former boyfriend, Lowry said that her co-parenting relationship with Marroquin is going to suffer due to the fact that he allowed DeJesus to act so disrespectfully toward her.

“We had just gotten into a really good place and [now] I want nothing — literally nothing — to do with him,” she explained.

Lowry and DeJesus were married for about three years and share one son, 4-year-old Lincoln.

Prior to the start of Javi Marroquin’s relationship with Briana DeJesus, he and Kailyn Lowry were attempting to reconcile their marriage. So, in addition to having to deal with the fact that her former husband was dating one of her co-stars, Lowry was also having to face the idea that she once again failed to keep her family intact.

Marroquin and DeJesus struck up a romance with one another last fall and continued to date until this past February when DeJesus chose to go under the knife for a number of cosmetic procedures. Since then, Marroquin has been involved in a committed relationship with Lauren Comeau, who he dated briefly last year, and last week, he announced they have a baby on the way.

Just two months into their reunion, Marroquin and Comeau confirmed their baby news with a series of pregnancy photos on their Instagram pages. No word yet on when the baby is due.

To see more of Briana DeJesus, Kailyn Lowry, Javi Marroquin, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.