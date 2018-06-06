Kareem Hunt At An Ohio Resort was Engaged In A Alleged Physical Altercation

Kareem Hunt was in a possible physical altercation with an unknown man. The dispute took place at Bay Lodging Resort in Put-In-Bay Ohio over the weekend. Hunt had been seen partying it up in several photographs. Everything was fine until Sunday morning when he was overheard arguing with another guest.

TMZ reported that they spoke to the guest and he confirmed he was “punched in the face hard.” An official of the resort also acknowledged that Hunt hit the gentleman. The unknown victim declined to press charges. He refused medical attention and his desire is to just move on with his life.

The 2017 Rookie of the Year winner, is out of the small football school of Toledo University. The Kansas City Chiefs made him their 22nd pick of the third round as a running back. Daniel Jeremiah from NFL.com stated about Hunt:

“the vision and the balance that has, I think he’s one of the most instinctive players in this entire draft class. I think this guy is going to be an outstanding pro.”

Hunt rushed for 1327-yards, eight touchdowns, and caught 53 passes, earning him a roster spot in the Pro-Bowl. Seems Jeremiah nailed his outlook on Kareem Hunt.

Hunt busted on the scene in his first regular season game as a pro against the New England Patriots. Hunt rushed for 148-yards and a touchdown. He also added two more scores from the air on his five receptions. Hunt is one of the few running backs that is the primary ball carrier on the Chiefs. He will be looking for a repeat performance of last season. Although a talented athlete, it isn’t the first time Hunt has been scrutinized for off-season behavior.

In February, Hunt was accused of shoving a woman at a hotel in an after party event. The 19-year old female mentioned that she got into a heated argument with Hunt and then she was pushed by him. According to TMZ, Hunt’s friends claimed that it was all her. “SHE was the violent one who went berserk and called Kareem the N-word.”

At this point, there is no word from Commissioner Roger Goodell or the NFL if they will seek their own investigation on the recent incident. The Kansas City Chiefs have also not come forward to comment at this point. Kareem Hunt has not issued a statement regarding this incident and there has been no word from Hunt’s agent who reportedly was expected to call TMZ back.