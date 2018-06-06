‘RHONY’: Is Tinsley Mortimer To Blame For Bethenny Frankel And Carole Radziwill’s Feud? She Speaks Out

Tinsley Mortimer is fight back after being blamed for the demise of Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill's friendship.

Tinsley Mortimer does not want to be blamed for the recent falling out of former friends Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill.

As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City continue to watch as the divide between Frankel and Radziwill grows, Mortimer is speaking to OK! Magazine, revealing that while she and Carole are quite close, their relationship is 100 percent separate from Frankel’s relationship with Radziwill.

“My friendship with Carole is completely and utterly separate from Bethenny,” she said on June 4. “I love Carole. She is a dear, dear friend. She introduced me to Scott, which was so nice and ugh, you know, I am not the direct cause of their friendship.”

Mortimer went on to tell the magazine that she hoped Frankel and Radziwill would ultimately be able to get past their issues and work things out.

As fans have seen throughout the past several episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City, tension has been mounting between Frankel and Radziwill and recently, during a cast dinner, they came to blows. Meanwhile, on Twitter, the drama between the reality stars has continued to play out as they feud and argue with one another on the social media platform.

Tinsley Mortimer joined the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City during the show’s ninth season after moving into Sonja Morgan’s Big Apple townhouse. However, after living at her friend’s home for several months, things between the two women became contentious and during Season 10, they’ve been seen at odds.

Although things between Mortimer and Morgan weren’t great during Season 10, they appeared to be fine with one another as they posed alongside each other on the red carpet at OK! Magazine‘s Summer Kickoff Party at Magic Hour in Moxy Times Square days ago. Then, while chatting with the magazine, Mortimer said things were okay at the moment.

In other Tinsley Mortimer news, the reality star recently reconciled with her former boyfriend Scott Kluth, whom Carole Radziwill introduced her to shortly after they first met. As fans may know, the couple ended their relationship at the end of last year after dating for several months before reuniting around the time Season 10 of The Real Housewives of New York City premiered.

To see more of Tinsley Mortimer and her co-stars, including Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.