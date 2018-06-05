Johnny Depp Is Fine: Actor, Whose Appearance Sparked Health Concerns, Performs Concert In Berlin, Looks Fine

There's 'no need to be concerned,' says an insider source.

Johnny Depp is A-OK. The actor, whose gaunt appearance prompted speculation that he’s seriously ill, performed a concert in Berlin Monday night (late Monday afternoon Eastern Time), and by all accounts he’s just fine.

As Yahoo News reports, Depp and his band, the Hollywood Vampires, rocked the crowd and, for what it’s worth, didn’t seem sick. And as you can see for yourself in the post below from the band’s official Instagram page, other than the fact that he’s sporting a mohawk, he looks just fine.

Similarly, band mate Joe Perry, whose day job is with Aerosmith when he’s not backing up Depp and the rest of the Vampires, posted his own picture of the actor, along with Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan.

Again, Depp appears to be looking just fine, if perhaps a hair on the thin side.

And if the photographic evidence isn’t enough, there’s this: an insider source close to Depp said there’s no cause for alarm: “He is healthy.”

As the Inquisitr reported last weekend, Depp shocked fans when photos were shown of him appearing gaunt and pallid in an Instagram post that appears to have since been deleted. However, in the tweet embedded below, you can kind of see where fans were coming from (the photo below appears to have been snapped at around the same time as the deleted Instagram picture).

So what accounted for the actor’s pale and gaunt appearance that seems to have been resolved in a matter of days? Well, any number of things could have been happening. Bad lighting, for one thing, is the enemy of just about everyone who lives and dies by photographs and publicity. Or maybe he had a stomach bug and was off food for a while. Or maybe he’d just gotten off of a long flight and was exhausted. Long story short: Depp is fine, and any attempt at determining why he looked sick a few days ago is little more than speculation.

That’s not to say that all is well in Depp-Land. He recently sued British tabloid The Sun for a headline that claimed he was a wife-beater.

“How can J.K. Rowling be ‘genuinely happy’ casting wife-beater Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film?”

He also might be broke — or at least, he’s been accused of such profligate spending that he’s had to borrow money. As the Inquisitr reported in January, the Pirates of the Caribbean star has been borrowing millions just to stay afloat.